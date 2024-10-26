Watch Now
PL Update: Brentford win thriller v. Ipswich Town
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe recap a chaotic Saturday slate of action, including Brentford's seven-goal battle with Ipswich Town, Man City's win over Southampton, Wolves' draw at Brighton, and more.
Up Next
Analyzing key defensive mistakes from Matchweek 9
Analyzing key defensive mistakes from Matchweek 9
Lee Dixon hits the tactics board to analyze the major defensive mistakes across the Premier League in Matchweek 9.
Arteta under spotlight as Arsenal face Liverpool
Arteta under spotlight as Arsenal face Liverpool
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe preview Sunday's Arsenal against Liverpool showdown at the Emirates in Matchweek 9.
Beto emotional after late equalizer for Everton
Beto emotional after late equalizer for Everton
Michael Keane and Beto speak to the media following Everton's nail-biting 1-1 draw against Fulham in Matchweek 9.
Young credits Everton’s ‘never say die attitude’
Young credits Everton's 'never say die attitude'
Ashley Young joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps to share his reaction to Everton's dramatic draw against Fulham at Goodison Park in Matchweek 9.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Fulham Matchweek 9
Extended HLs: Everton v. Fulham Matchweek 9
Look back on yet another dramatic finish in Matchweek 9, where the Toffees rescued a point against Fulham at Goodison Park.
Fulham will be ‘devastated’ after Everton draw
Fulham will be 'devastated' after Everton draw
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Everton's 1-1 draw against Fulham at Goodison Park.
Beto heads Everton level against Fulham
Beto heads Everton level against Fulham
Everton's super-sub Beto saves the day for the Toffees as he heads his side level in stoppage time against Fulham at Goodison Park.
Iwobi tucks away Fulham’s opener against Everton
Iwobi tucks away Fulham's opener against Everton
Emile Smith Rowe's dazzling run sets up Alex Iwobi outside the box, where the former Toffee guides his effort into the corner of the Everton goal to give Fulham a 1-0 lead at Goodison Park.
Mbeumo’s brace makes it 4-3 for Brentford
Mbeumo's brace makes it 4-3 for Brentford
Bryan Mbeumo's cross ends up in the back of the net to give Brentford a 4-3 lead against Ipswich Town late in the second half at the Gtech.
Delap’s equalizer makes it 3-3 against Brentford
Delap's equalizer makes it 3-3 against Brentford
The Tractor Boys storm back thanks to Liam Delap's lovely finish at the front post to make it 3-3 against Brentford at the Gtech.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Wolves Matchweek 9
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Wolves Matchweek 9
Brighon thought they had secured all three points after Evan Ferguson made it 2-0, but Wolves refused to accept defeat and pulled off a furious comeback to snatch a point at the Amex.