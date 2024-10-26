 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dart.jpg
No. 18 Mississippi uses big third quarter to beat Oklahoma 26-14
millermoss.jpg
Moss, Marks each account for 3 TDs to help USC beat Rutgers 42-20, end 3-game skid
Howard.jpg
Will Howard throws for 3 touchdowns, but No. 4 Ohio State is sloppy in 21-17 win over Nebraska

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tactics_241026.jpg
Analyzing key defensive mistakes from Matchweek 9
nbc_nas_miamitruckshls_241026.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami
nbc_pl_arslivpreview_241026.jpg
Arteta under spotlight as Arsenal face Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Trending Teams

Watch Now

PL Update: Brentford win thriller v. Ipswich Town

October 26, 2024 03:34 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe recap a chaotic Saturday slate of action, including Brentford's seven-goal battle with Ipswich Town, Man City's win over Southampton, Wolves' draw at Brighton, and more.
nbc_pl_tactics_241026.jpg
7:09
Analyzing key defensive mistakes from Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_arslivpreview_241026.jpg
3:42
Arteta under spotlight as Arsenal face Liverpool
nbc_pl_keanebetointv_241026.jpg
2:59
Beto emotional after late equalizer for Everton
nbc_pl_youngintv_241026.jpg
3:00
Young credits Everton’s ‘never say die attitude’
nbc_pl_eveful_241026.jpg
10:23
Extended HLs: Everton v. Fulham Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_evefulpostgame_241026.jpg
3:02
Fulham will be ‘devastated’ after Everton draw
nbc_pl_evegoal1_241026.jpg
1:05
Beto heads Everton level against Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_241026.jpg
1:31
Iwobi tucks away Fulham’s opener against Everton
nbc_pl_bregoal4_241026.jpg
1:13
Mbeumo’s brace makes it 4-3 for Brentford
nbc_pl_ipsgoal3_241026.jpg
2:09
Delap’s equalizer makes it 3-3 against Brentford
nbc_pl_bhawolhl_241026.jpg
14:09
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Wolves Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_breipsehl_241026.jpg
18:42
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Ipswich Town MWK 9
