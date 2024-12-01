Watch Now
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 13
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 13 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Up Next
Lowe Down: Man City ‘have dropped off a cliff’
Lowe Down: Man City 'have dropped off a cliff'
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Robbie Mustoe's most pressing questions from Matchweek 13, including her thoughts on the dire state of Manchester City, Arsenal's and Chelsea's title hopes, and more.
Amorim’s Man United face first test v. Arsenal
Amorim's Man United face first test v. Arsenal
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe preview Arsenal's upcoming showdown against Manchester United, the first real challenge for new manager Ruben Amorim.
Can Guardiola turn Man City around?
Can Guardiola turn Man City around?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe examine the job Pep Guardiola has on his hands as Manchester City's slide continues following their 2-0 loss to Liverpool.
Guardiola reacts to Man City’s loss to Liverpool
Guardiola reacts to Man City's loss to Liverpool
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media following a 2-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in Matchweek 13.
Slot reflects on ‘perfect’ win over Man City
Slot reflects on 'perfect' win over Man City
Liverpool manager Arne Slot praises his team's performance in a dominant 2-0 win against Manchester City at Anfield.
Liverpool hand Man City major blow in title chase
Liverpool hand Man City major blow in title chase
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe have a roundtable discussion about Liverpool's impressive win over Manchester City and the state of Pep Guardiola's side as their winless streak stretches to seven matches.
Salah, van Dijk reflect on ‘special’ win v. City
Salah, van Dijk reflect on 'special' win v. City
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk react to their side's impressive 2-0 win against Manchester City at Anfield.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Man City Matchweek 13
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Man City Matchweek 13
Look back on Liverpool's statement victory over Manchester City at Anfield to open up a nine-point gap at the top of the table in Matchweek 13.
Salah’s penalty doubles Liverpool’s lead over City
Salah's penalty doubles Liverpool's lead over City
Mohamed Salah coolly tucks away his attempt from the penalty spot to send Anfield into hysterics as Liverpool take a 2-0 lead over Manchester City in the second half.
Gakpo slots home Liverpool’s opener v. Man City
Gakpo slots home Liverpool's opener v. Man City
Manchester City are reeling as Mohamed Salah threads his pass through the eye of a needle to find Cody Gakpo to make it 1-0 for Liverpool at Anfield.
Cairney sent off for second yellow card v. Spurs
Cairney sent off for second yellow card v. Spurs
Fulham go down to 10 men after Tom Cairney picks up his second yellow card late in the second half against Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.