MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Donovan Clingan UConn
UConn is unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25, Washington State ends 302-week poll drought
USC Stanford women's basketball
Southern California jumps to 7th in women’s AP Top 25, South Carolina still unanimous No. 1
Los Angeles Angels Anthony Rendon Mike Trout
Trout says he wants to stay with Angels, Rendon discusses where baseball ranks on his priority list

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_thompsonv2_240219.jpg
Thompson sees boost after move to Warriors bench
nbc_pl_update_240219.jpg
PL Update: Everton salvage crucial point v. Palace
nbc_pl_mancitybrentfordpreview_240219.jpg
How will Manchester City respond v. Brentford?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 25

February 19, 2024 05:12 PM
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 25 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
nbc_pl_update_240219.jpg
7:58
PL Update: Everton salvage crucial point v. Palace
nbc_pl_mancitybrentfordpreview_240219.jpg
1:23
How will Manchester City respond v. Brentford?
nbc_pl_seandyche_240219.jpg
2:27
Dyche discusses Calvert-Lewin’s scoring struggles
nbc_pl_amadouonana_240219.jpg
1:50
Onana preaches patience after draw v. Palace
nbc_pl_paddymccarthy_240219.jpg
1:51
McCarthy disappointed with draw v. Everton
nbc_pl_joachimandersen_240219.jpg
2:42
Andersen reacts to Crystal Palace hiring Glasner
nbc_pl_evecphl_240219.jpg
11:37
Extended HLs: Everton v. Palace Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_goaleve1cp1_240219.jpg
0:57
Onana’s header equalizes for Everton v. Palace
nbc_pl_goalcp1eve0_240219.jpg
1:35
Ayew’s belter gives Crystal Palace lead v. Everton
nbc_pl_mbappe_240219.jpg
2:45
Is Mbappe eyeing a move to the Premier League?
nbc_pl_everton_240219.jpg
2:34
Everton await verdict on 10-point deduction appeal
nbc_pl_palacemanager_240219.jpg
5:07
Hodgson steps down as Crystal Palace manager
