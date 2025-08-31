 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FM Championship 2025 - Final Round
Rookie Miranda Wang continues LPGA trend in beating world No. 1 at FM Championship
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians
Paid leaves of Guardians pitchers Clase, Ortiz extended as MLB continues gambling investigation
MLB: New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox
Aaron Judge ties Yogi Berra for fifth on the Yankees’ career homers list

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mattwallace_250831.jpg
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
nbc_nas_berrycrash_250831.jpg
Berry in early playoff trouble after Lap 1 spin
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250831.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FM Championship 2025 - Final Round
Rookie Miranda Wang continues LPGA trend in beating world No. 1 at FM Championship
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians
Paid leaves of Guardians pitchers Clase, Ortiz extended as MLB continues gambling investigation
MLB: New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox
Aaron Judge ties Yogi Berra for fifth on the Yankees’ career homers list

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mattwallace_250831.jpg
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
nbc_nas_berrycrash_250831.jpg
Berry in early playoff trouble after Lap 1 spin
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250831.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 3

August 31, 2025 04:55 PM
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 3 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_update_250831.1_(1).jpg
11:28
PL Update: Liverpool show grit against Arsenal
nbc_pl_guehiintv_250831.jpg
01:21
Guehi echoes staying humble after Palace victory
nbc_pl_lowedown_250831.jpg
05:11
Lowe Down: Liverpool make statement in title race
nbc_pl_matetasarrintv_250831.jpg
02:51
Mateta and Sarr praise Guehi after commanding win
nbc_pl_avlcppostgame_250831.jpg
02:45
Palace cruise past Villa side that ‘looked spent’
nbc_pl_avlvscp_250831.jpg
10:39
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace MWK 3
nbc_pl_palacethirdgoal_250831.jpg
01:42
Sarr adds third goal to Crystal Palace’s lead
nbc_pl_palacesecondgoal_250831.jpg
01:37
Guehi silences Villa Park to double Palace’s lead
mateta_thumb_copy__525501.jpg
01:43
Mateta opens scoring with calm penalty kick
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250831.jpg
05:31
Arsenal had ‘no margin’ for error v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livars_250831.jpg
08:28
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Arsenal Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_szoboslaiintv_250831.jpg
02:10
Szoboszlai: ‘I was confident in myself’ for goal
nbc_pl_livarspostgame_250831.jpg
03:26
Szoboszlai’s magic guides Liverpool past Arsenal
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250831.jpg
01:28
Szoboszlai nails perfect free kick to open scoring
nbc_pl_ynwa_250831.jpg
01:45
WATCH: ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ against Arsenal
nbc_pl_nfwhu_250831.jpg
11:37
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. West Ham MWK 3
nbc_pl_bhamchl_250831.jpg
13:34
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Man City Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_nfwhupostgame_250831.jpg
01:52
Reactions from West Ham’s epic finish v. Forest
nbc_pl_whulatewin_250831.jpg
16:40
Highlights: West Ham’s dominant finish v. Forest
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_250830.jpg
01:42
Gruda carves through City’s to give Brighton lead
nbc_pl_whugoal3_250831.jpg
01:37
Wilson heads West Ham 3-0 ahead of Forest
nbc_pl_whugoal2_250831.jpg
03:54
Paqueta’s penalty doubles West Ham’s lead
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250831.jpg
01:38
Bowen fires West Ham 1-0 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_250830.jpg
03:15
Milner’s penalty brings Brighton level v. Man City
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegment_250831.jpg
05:35
Guehi ‘open’ to Liverpool, expect ‘wild 24 hours’
nbc_pl_haalandgoalmci_250831.jpg
01:34
Haaland tucks away Man City’s opener v. Brighton
nbc_pl_ornunited_250831.jpg
03:43
Neville: Amorim ‘a bit all over the place’
nbc_pl_potterfail_250831.jpg
03:59
Is Potter the right manager for West Ham?
nbc_pl_update_250830.jpg
22:36
PL Update: Man United survive Burnley collapse
GettyImages-2232147786_copy.jpg
03:59
Key players to watch in Liverpool v. Arsenal

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_mattwallace_250831.jpg
06:03
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
nbc_nas_berrycrash_250831.jpg
01:35
Berry in early playoff trouble after Lap 1 spin
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250831.jpg
04:07
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4
nbc_nas_jarrettpick_250831.jpg
01:04
Jarrett reveals Cup playoff picks, Championship 4
nbc_golf_tftrcfansep2_250828.jpg
01:01
Home fans add ‘bonkers’ edge to the Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rolextfrcpoultertext_250828.jpg
01:05
Poulter & Olazabal’s emotional message in 2012
nbc_golf_tftrcazinger_250828.jpg
01:00
Ballesteros’ iconic duel with Azinger in 1991
nbc_nbc_sgmagic_250831.jpg
02:41
Shammgod excited for Magic with Banchero, Wagner
nbc_nba_sgkobe_250831.jpg
04:39
Shammgod’s first impression of Kobe was ‘a nut’
nbc_nba_sgballhandling_250831.jpg
06:54
How Shammgod made handles more than ‘showboating’
nbc_cyc_vueltastage9hl_250831.jpg
34:49
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 9
nbc_cyc_vueltastage9finish_250831.jpg
07:57
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 9 Finish
nbc_golf_thitikulkorda2_250830.jpg
39
Thitikul and Korda exchange great shots in Boston
nbc_wnba_sattopplays_250831.jpg
02:46
Highlights: Valkyries top Mystics, Storm tames Sky
nbc_rtf_unctcupreview_250831.jpg
03:34
What to expect in Belichick’s North Carolina debut
nbc_rtf_bamafsureax_250830.jpg
02:41
Alabama stumbles in Week 1 loss to Florida State
nbc_rtf_firstimpressions_250831.jpg
05:40
Underwood, Aguilar make strong first impressions
nbc_rtf_osutexasreax_250831.jpg
09:59
Manning, Texas fall to Ohio State in great matchup
nbc_nba_shammgodintv_250830.jpg
23:05
Shammgod on Kobe’s legacy, Magic’s upcoming season
nbc_cfb_underwoodcomp_250831.jpg
08:13
Highlights: Underwood makes debut vs. New Mexico
nbc_cfb_genesismichigannewmex_250830.jpg
10:56
Highlights: Michigan powers past New Mexico
nbc_cfb_texosufox_250830.jpg
04:54
Highlights: Ohio State stifles QB Manning, Texas
nbc_cfb_michiganpostint_250830.jpg
01:57
Moore, Haynes and Hillman reflect on ‘team win’
nbc_cfb_michiganruntd_250830.jpg
03:27
Haynes’ 59-yarder sets up third TD against UNM
nbc_nas_nxsportl_250830.jpg
09:45
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Portland on The CW
nbc_cfb_nmtouchdown2_250830.jpg
01:11
New Mexico’s Thomas catches second TD vs. Michigan
nbc_cfb_bamafsurecap_250830.jpg
02:11
Has Alabama lost swagger under DeBoer?
nbc_cfb_texosurecap_250830.jpg
01:40
Ohio State outlasts Texas in Week 1 showdown
nbc_cfb_michigantd3_250830.jpg
01:38
Underwood hits Klein for first career TD pass
nbc_cfb_nmtrickplay_250830.jpg
57
New Mexico scores on crazy trick play vs. Michigan