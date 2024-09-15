Watch Now
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 4
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 4 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Postecoglou: ‘I always win things’ in second year
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou sounds off following his side's loss to Arsenal and the NBC Sports crew analyzes his eyebrow-raising comments about Spurs' outlook this season.
Barnes, Schar believe Newcastle can still improve
Harvey Barnes and Fabian Schar react to Newcastle's come from behind victory against Wolves at the Molineux in Matchweek 4.
Can Newcastle keep pace with Man City, Arsenal?
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Earle share their thoughts on Newcastle's gritty performance against Wolves and discuss the chances of the Magpies being able to compete for silverware this season.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Newcastle Matchweek 4
Mario Lemina got Wolves going early, but Newcastle's second-half adjustments proved too much for Gary O'Neil's side to handle as the Magpies come from behind to win 2-1 at the Molineux.
Barnes’ screamer puts Newcastle 2-1 in front
Newcastle have turned the match on its head as Harvey Barnes' beautiful strike from distance gives Newcastle their first lead against Wolves late in the second half at the Molineux.
Schar rockets Newcastle level against Wolves
The Magpies are back on level terms thanks to Fabian Schar's rocket from distance to make it 1-1 late in the second half at the Molineux.
Lemina buries Wolves’ opener against Newcastle
Wolves strike first following a very well-executed counter attack that results in Mario Lemina finding the back of the net to give his side a 1-0 lead over Newcastle.
Arteta credits Arsenal’s ‘resilience’ v. Spurs
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reflects on his side's 1-0 victory against Tottenham despite missing some of their key players in Matchweek 4.
Dixon: Vicario on corners the ‘worst I’ve seen’
Jon Champion and Lee Dixon share their main takeaways from Arsenal's 1-0 win over Tottenham, and explain where things went wrong for Spurs in Matchweek 4.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Arsenal Matchweek 4
Relive the 196th edition of the North London Derby, where set-pieces proved to be the difference once again for Arsenal in a dramatic victory over Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Jorginho, Gabriel ‘so happy’ to win at Tottenham
Jorginho and Gabriel Magalhaes speak to the media following Arsenal's 1-0 win against Tottenham in Matchweek 4.