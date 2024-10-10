Watch Now
Is Pulisic the best player in USMNT history?
Joe Prince-Wright and Nick Mendola examine Christian Pulisic's place among the greatest players to ever suit up for the USMNT as his hot start to the season for AC Milan continues.
Biggest winners, losers through Matchweek 7
Joe Prince-Wright and Nick Mendola pick their winners and losers through the first seven weeks of Premier League action.
Premier League relegation battle heating up early
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham assess the state of the bottom of the Premier League table as multiple teams already find themselves in big trouble following Matchweek 7.
Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal leading title race
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham discuss the current three-horse race for the Premier League title between Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal following Matchweek 7.
Are Man United’s problems bigger than ten Hag?
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham take a closer look at Manchester United's struggles under Erik ten Hag despite gaining a point against Aston Villa in Matchweek 7.
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 7
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 7.
What went wrong for Tottenham against Brighton?
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew unpack Tottenham's stunning 3-2 loss to Brighton at the Amex this past weekend after squandering a 2-0 halftime lead.
Man City’s lack of depth is ‘very surprising’
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew share their concerns regarding Manchester City's title defense because of their lack of options in midfield following Rodri's season-ending injury.
Frank is ‘one of the best managers in Europe’
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew reflect on Brentford's impressive 5-3 win over Wolves, and praise Thomas Frank for the work he's done with the Bees.
How Brighton battled back to stun Tottenham
Leon Osman and Glenn Hoddle analyze how Brighton went from 2-0 down against Tottenham at halftime, to winning 3-2 at the Amex.
Wolves have been ‘really poor’ to start PL season
Leon Osman, Glenn Hoddle, and Leroy Rosenior examine Wolves' early struggles this season as Gary O'Neil's side sits bottom of the table after Matchweek 7.
Top PL saves from Matchweek 7 (2024-25)
Relive the best saves from Matchweek 7 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.