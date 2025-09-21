 Skip navigation
Top News

Arizona Coyotes v Philadelphia Flyers
Hall of Famer Bernie Parent, who led the Philadelphia Flyers to two Stanley Cup titles, dies at 80
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 20 Illinois at Indiana
2025 College Football Rankings Week 5 Top 25: Indiana, Texas Tech, OU trending UP! Nebraska, Clemson OUT!
FedEx Open de France 2025 - Day Four
Michael Kim fends off Brooks Koepka and others to win DP World Tour’s French Open

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fanfestday2_250921.jpg
Recapping Day 2 of the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
nbc_pl_unaiintv_250921.jpg
Emery upset with Aston Villa’s lack of identity
nbc_pl_pepintv_250921.jpg
Guardiola admits Arsenal were better than Man City

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_pl_fanfestday2_250921.jpg
Recapping Day 2 of the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
nbc_pl_unaiintv_250921.jpg
Emery upset with Aston Villa’s lack of identity
nbc_pl_pepintv_250921.jpg
Guardiola admits Arsenal were better than Man City

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Takeaways from Arsenal's tense draw with Man City

September 21, 2025 01:41 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Jermaine Defoe, and the rest of the chaps react to Arsenal snatching a point in injury time against Manchester City at the Emirates.

nbc_pl_fanfestday2_250921.jpg
01:17
Recapping Day 2 of the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
nbc_pl_unaiintv_250921.jpg
01:29
Emery upset with Aston Villa’s lack of identity
nbc_pl_pepintv_250921.jpg
03:28
Guardiola admits Arsenal were better than Man City
nbc_pl_fanfestfaves_250921.jpg
02:40
Best moments from the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250921.jpg
01:40
Martinelli chips Donnarumma to bring Arsenal level
nbc_pl_sunavlhl_250921.jpg
10:38
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Aston Villa MWK 5
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_250921.jpg
01:24
Haaland slots home Man City’s opener v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_bounew_250921.jpg
07:44
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Newcastle Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_twogamepostgame_250921.jpg
02:19
Sunderland showed spirit v. ‘unconvincing’ Villa
nbc_pl_sungoal1_250921.jpg
01:08
Isidor grabs Sunderland’s equalizer against Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_250921.jpg
01:14
Cash’s screamer gives Villa lead over Sunderland
nbc_pl_sunmandavaredcard_250921.jpg
01:33
Sunderland’s Mandava sent off against Aston Villa
nbc_pl_garysegment_250921.jpg
03:55
Neville: Liverpool have ‘so much firepower’
nbc_pl_kevinintv_250921.jpg
04:02
Phillips talks Sunderland’s ‘remarkable’ PL return
nbc_pl_jonashutierrezintv_250921.jpg
02:49
Gutierrez: Newcastle is ‘bigger than any player’
nbc_pl_fletcherintv_250921.jpg
02:44
Fletcher: Adams is Bournemouth’s ‘unsung hero’
nbc_pl_amandaintv_250921.jpg
02:01
Gainbridge Super League has ‘top-tier talent’
nbc_pl_stadiumfeature_250921.jpg
01:27
Shearer, Defoe tour Arrowhead Stadium
nbc_pl_adamsintv_250921.jpg
01:52
Adams: Bournemouth ‘in a great spot’
nbc_pl_mudiscussion_250921.jpg
01:28
Manchester United need consistency under Amorim
nbc_pl_multiteamdiscussion_250921.jpg
01:38
Liverpool’s perfect start is ‘ominous’ for PL
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250920.jpg
03:56
Amorim: It’s time for Man United to build momentum
nbc_pl_slotintv_250920.jpg
02:17
Slot credits Liverpool’s ‘great mentality’ in win
nbc_pl_marescaintv_250920.jpg
03:17
Maresca reflects on ‘difficult’ loss to Man United
nbc_pl_fulbre_250920.jpg
13:42
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brentford Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_fulbre_pinnockgoal_250920.jpg
01:28
Pinnock’s own goal gives Fulham 3-1 lead
nbc_pl_bhavtotehlv4_250920.jpg
10:47
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Spurs Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_fulbre_wilsongoal_250920.jpg
01:19
Wilson slots home crisp pass to give Fulham lead
nbc_pl_fulbre_iwobigoal_250920.jpg
01:18
Iwobi drills Fulham level against Brentford
nbc_pl_fulbre_damsgaardgoal_250920.jpg
01:05
Damsgaard slots home Brentford’s opener v. Fulham

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_dkpickuplines_250921.jpg
03:03
Robinson, Boutte bets go head-to-head in Week 3
nbc_imsa_michelinfeature_250921.jpg
46
IMSA endurance racing leads to pit road pressure
nbc_golf_fedexfr_250921.jpg
04:39
Kim: French Open win is ‘cherry on top’ of season
oly_atm5k_worlds_final_digihit_250921.jpg
03:30
US wins men’s 5K at worlds for 1st time since ’07
oly_atm4x100_worlds_teamusaintv_250921.jpg
01:54
US men’s 4x100 team reviews exchanges after silver
oly_atw4x100_worlds_teamusaintv_250921.jpg
02:08
U.S. women’s 4x100 relay team breaks down handoffs
oly_atm1500_worlds_garlanddecathlon_250921.jpg
16:02
Garland gets bronze in men’s decathlon at worlds
oly_atm4x100_worlds_teamusafinal_250921.jpg
09:13
Lyles leads U.S. to 4x100m relay gold at worlds
oly_atw4x100_worlds_final_250921.jpg
06:50
Richardson anchors U.S. to 4x100m gold at worlds
oly_atw4x400_worlds_final_intv_250921.jpg
01:47
U.S. women dominant in 4x400m relay final
oly_atw4x400_worlds_final_250921.jpg
11:27
McLaughlin-Levrone anchors U.S. to CR in 4x400m
oly_atm4x400_worlds_botswanafinal_250921.jpg
10:29
U.S. second to Botswana in men’s 4x400m final
oly_atm5k_worlds_colehockerfinal_250921.jpg
11:53
Hocker wins men’s 5000m final for worlds gold
oly_atw800_worlds_final_250921.jpg
08:30
Ordira wins 800m gold with championship record
nbc_smx_whatridersaid_250921.jpg
09:46
What riders said after SMX Finals in Las Vegas
nbc_smx_250recap_250921.jpg
12:35
Shimoda withstands Deegan’s tactics for 250 title
nbc_smx_450recapv2_250921.jpg
09:46
Lawrence brothers share emotions of title battle
nbc_smx_lasvegas_250921.jpg
26:08
HLs: SMX World Championship Finals, Las Vegas
nbc_smx_tomac_250921.jpg
49
Tomac: ‘I did what I could’ in SMX Finals
nbc_smx_hunter_250921.jpg
37
H. Lawrence ‘gutted’ after coming up short
nbc_smx_jett_250921.jpg
02:37
Jett battling mixed emotions after beating brother
nbc_smx_vialle_250921.jpg
37
Vialle finishes SMX season strong with podium
nbc_smx_hammacker_250921.jpg
01:02
Hammaker: ‘My time will come’ after SMX Finals
nbc_cfb_ill_ind_250920.jpg
05:17
Highlights: Indiana dismantles Illinois
nbc_smx_shimoda_250921.jpg
01:30
Shimoda’s SMX world title ‘a confidence booster’
Michigan_Nebraska_HLs_raw.jpg
04:28
HLs: Michigan staves off Nebraska in Lincoln
nbc_cfb_mendoza_intrv_250920.jpg
01:36
Mendoza on Indiana’s ‘special’ win over Illinois
nbc_rtf_indianaillinois_250920.jpg
02:44
Indiana makes ‘statement’ with win over Illinois
nbc_cfb_cignetti_comp_250920.jpg
01:05
Cignetti: Indiana ‘dominated’ vs. Illinois
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250920.jpg
03:05
Oklahoma defense, Price headline best Week 4 games