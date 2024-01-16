 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Indiana
Zach Edey comes up big again and leads No. 2 Purdue past rival Indiana 87-66
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning GM says Steven Stamkos will remain with team at least through the end of the season
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round One
Tee times, groupings for LPGA and celebrities at HGV TOC

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_edgeintvandanalysis_240116.jpg
Edey expects Purdue to improve on Indiana win
nbc_dakar_stage9_240116.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 9
nbc_golf_gc_graysonmurray_240116.jpg
Murray resetting goals following Sony Open win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Everton frustrate Aston Villa in 'nasty' clash

January 16, 2024 11:30 AM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Everton's draw against Aston Villa, and discuss where Aston Villa struggled against the Toffees' physicality at Goodison Park.
