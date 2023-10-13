Top five build-up goals in Premier League history

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers
Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff has shoulder surgery and could miss entire 2024 season
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche sign defenseman Devon Toews to a seven-year extension worth $50.75 million
nbc_pff_uscvsnd_231011.jpg
Things To Learn: USC rivalry should be enough to revive Notre Dame, break Marcus Freeman’s stoicism

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_petitlemansquals_231013.jpg
Highlights: IMSA MOTUL Petit Le Mans qualifying
nbc_bfa_lovehateeagles_231013.jpg
Are the undefeated Eagles getting enough love?
nbc_bfa_bridgesarressted_231013.jpg
Natalie: ‘Disgusted’ by Miles Bridges allegations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers
Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff has shoulder surgery and could miss entire 2024 season
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche sign defenseman Devon Toews to a seven-year extension worth $50.75 million
nbc_pff_uscvsnd_231011.jpg
Things To Learn: USC rivalry should be enough to revive Notre Dame, break Marcus Freeman’s stoicism

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_petitlemansquals_231013.jpg
Highlights: IMSA MOTUL Petit Le Mans qualifying
nbc_bfa_lovehateeagles_231013.jpg
Are the undefeated Eagles getting enough love?
nbc_bfa_bridgesarressted_231013.jpg
Natalie: ‘Disgusted’ by Miles Bridges allegations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top five build-up goals in Premier League history

October 13, 2023 03:48 PM
Possession was the name of the game for these incredible Premier League goals that had 40-plus passes in the lead-up.
Up Next
nbc_pl_salahlfcfoundation_231011.jpg
1:30
Salah share his life experiences with refugees
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgarsvmc_231011.jpg
18:07
How Arsenal, Arteta’s tactics reversed City curse
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwarsvmc_231011.jpg
17:58
Arsenal’s win over City opens title race v. Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgmaddison_231011.jpg
9:08
How Maddison is filling Kane’s boots for Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwtottenham_231011.jpg
12:02
Tottenham’s title credentials will be tested
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwmanunited_231011.jpg
11:24
Do Man United’s stars want to play for the badge?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgbhavliv_231011.jpg
17:32
Analyzing Brighton and Liverpool’s frantic draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_allbeckhamfreekicks_231010.jpg
4:58
Every Beckham free kick goal in the Premier League
Now Playing
nbc_pl_topgoalsskillssavesmw8_231010.jpg
8:38
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 8 (2023-24)
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbieskloop_231008.jpg
5:30
Liverpool have ‘a vulnerability’ that needs fixing
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesange_231008.jpg
7:37
Are Tottenham the biggest surprise of the season?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_martinellimixedzone_231009.jpg
2:13
Martinelli reacts to ‘great moment’ beating City
Now Playing