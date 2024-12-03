 Skip navigation
Top News

Linkon Cure.png
Tight End Linkon Cure Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Will Black.png
Offensive Lineman Will Black Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Kaliq Lockett.png
Wide Receiver Kaliq Lockett Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leigoal1_241203.jpg
Vardy nets Leicester City’s opener v. West Ham
nbc_pl_ruuddiscussion_241203.jpg
Is van Nistelrooy the savior Leicester City needs?
nbc_roto_btebimtnf_241103.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Packers vs. Lions on TNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Linkon Cure.png
Tight End Linkon Cure Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Will Black.png
Offensive Lineman Will Black Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Kaliq Lockett.png
Wide Receiver Kaliq Lockett Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leigoal1_241203.jpg
Vardy nets Leicester City’s opener v. West Ham
nbc_pl_ruuddiscussion_241203.jpg
Is van Nistelrooy the savior Leicester City needs?
nbc_roto_btebimtnf_241103.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Packers vs. Lions on TNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 13

December 3, 2024 12:31 PM
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 13.
nbc_pl_leigoal1_241203.jpg
3:11
Vardy nets Leicester City’s opener v. West Ham
nbc_pl_ruuddiscussion_241203.jpg
4:35
Is van Nistelrooy the savior Leicester City needs?
nbc_pl_plrawrunawayleaders_241203.jpg
7:21
PL RAW: Liverpool extend lead over faltering City
nbc_pl_2robbies_diallo_241210.jpg
3:16
Man United might have a ‘diamond’ in Diallo
nbc_pl_2robbies_schade_241201.jpg
1:04
Schade’s emergence is ‘something to watch’
nbc_pl_tacticsgalaxy_241201.jpg
4:47
How Alexander-Arnold unlocked Man City’s defense
nbc_pl_lowedown_241201.jpg
4:11
Lowe Down: Man City ‘have dropped off a cliff’
nbc_pl_update_241201.jpg
22:04
PL Update: Liverpool upend Man City
nbc_pl_postgamediscussion_241201.jpg
2:01
Amorim’s Man United face first test v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_pepdiscussion_241201.jpg
2:59
Can Guardiola turn Man City around?
nbc_pl_pepintv_241201.jpg
5:19
Guardiola reacts to Man City’s loss to Liverpool
nbc_pl_mw13allgoals_241201.jpg
14:51
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 13
