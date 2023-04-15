 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: SEC Football Championship-Georgia at Alabama
Michigan vs. Alabama, Washington vs. Texas in College Football Playoff; unbeaten Florida St left out
NCAA Football: Tulane at Memphis
Houston hires Tulane coach Willie Fritz to replace the fired Dana Holgorsen
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
UPDATED Week 13 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fodengoal1_231203.jpg
Foden tucks away Man City’s second v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_sonowngoal_231203.jpg
Son’s own goal puts Man City level v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_songoal1_231203.jpg
Son stuns Man City with Tottenham’s opening goal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: SEC Football Championship-Georgia at Alabama
Michigan vs. Alabama, Washington vs. Texas in College Football Playoff; unbeaten Florida St left out
NCAA Football: Tulane at Memphis
Houston hires Tulane coach Willie Fritz to replace the fired Dana Holgorsen
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
UPDATED Week 13 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fodengoal1_231203.jpg
Foden tucks away Man City’s second v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_sonowngoal_231203.jpg
Son’s own goal puts Man City level v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_songoal1_231203.jpg
Son stuns Man City with Tottenham’s opening goal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Premier League Update: 4/15

April 15, 2023 02:57 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap all seven Premier League fixtures on Saturday, including key results in the title and top-four race as well as the relegation picture.
Up Next
nbc_pl_fodengoal1_231203.jpg
1:13
Foden tucks away Man City’s second v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sonowngoal_231203.jpg
1:01
Son’s own goal puts Man City level v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_songoal1_231203.jpg
1:18
Son stuns Man City with Tottenham’s opening goal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whuvcphl_231203.jpg
12:13
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Crystal Palace MWK 14
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chebha_231203.jpg
17:36
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Brighton Matchweek 14
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livvsfulseventhgoal_231203.jpg
2:02
Alexander-Arnold’s heroics steals the win for Reds
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoalwatkins_231203.jpg
1:12
Watkins rescues Aston Villa late v. Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livvsfulsixthgoal_231203.jpg
1:10
Endo’s curler makes it 3-3 for Liverpool v. Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_231203.jpg
0:52
Pedro’s header gives Brighton hope against Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livvsful_fifthgoal_231203.jpg
1:33
Decordova-Reid gives Fulham shock 3-2 lead v. Reds
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpgoaledouard_231203.jpg
1:26
Edouard slots home Palace’s equalizer v. West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chepenandgoal_231203.jpg
5:11
Fernandez’s penalty gives Chelsea 3-1 lead
Now Playing