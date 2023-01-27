Tennell makes her triumphant return at Nationals

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Coyotes sign Zucker, bring back 3 players to kick off free agency
Daniel Tran
,
Daniel Tran
,
Rays’ McClanahan goes on injured list because of back tightness
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NCAA committee considers increasing transition cost to FBS from $5,000 to $5 million
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Stallions beat Maulers for USFL title
Birmingham Stallions crowned 2023 USFL Champions
Stallions’ Holtz talks ‘togetherness’ of team
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Coyotes sign Zucker, bring back 3 players to kick off free agency
Daniel Tran
,
Daniel Tran
,
Rays’ McClanahan goes on injured list because of back tightness
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NCAA committee considers increasing transition cost to FBS from $5,000 to $5 million
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Stallions beat Maulers for USFL title
Birmingham Stallions crowned 2023 USFL Champions
Stallions’ Holtz talks ‘togetherness’ of team
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Tennell makes her triumphant return at Nationals
January 26, 2023 10:43 PM
Two-time U.S. Champion Bradie Tennell gets her 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championship campaign off and running with a solid 73.76.
Close Ad