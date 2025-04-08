Florida wins thrilling national championship

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
After years of heartbreak, will this finally be Rory McIlroy’s time at Augusta?
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Alexander Zverev loses to Matteo Berrettini in Monte Carlo Masters second round
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Boston’s Jarren Duran says he opened up about suicide attempt to ‘reach those who feel alone’
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Lappas: Houston failed to execute late vs. Florida
Reflecting on Southampton’s relegation from PL
Hovland: ‘Juices are flowing’ so far at Augusta
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
After years of heartbreak, will this finally be Rory McIlroy’s time at Augusta?
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Alexander Zverev loses to Matteo Berrettini in Monte Carlo Masters second round
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Boston’s Jarren Duran says he opened up about suicide attempt to ‘reach those who feel alone’
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Lappas: Houston failed to execute late vs. Florida
Reflecting on Southampton’s relegation from PL
Hovland: ‘Juices are flowing’ so far at Augusta
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Florida wins thrilling national championship
April 8, 2025 01:13 PM
Dan Le Batard and Co. react to Florida's national championship win over Houston, analyzing the result of the game and more.
Related Videos
05:15
Where does Armstead rank among best MIA OTs ever?
06:20
Grizzlies firing HC Jenkins is ‘mind blowing’
04:39
Are expectations for Ward getting overblown?
02:19
Potential ripple effects of a tush push ban
16:27
Williams talks relationship with Tiger
03:26
South Carolina ‘playing ugly’ in tournament run
03:02
How NIL revenue share affects ACC, Big East in CBB
09:22
Could NFL risk ‘oversaturation’ with 18 games?
05:36
UFL still has questions to answer entering Year 2
05:20
NIL, transfer portal have become boogeymen
03:24
Alabama found ‘secret sauce’ against BYU
06:37
Drama between LeBron, Stephen A. is ‘embarrassing’
05:53
What to make of Butler’s return to Miami with GSW
10:23
Watkins injury ‘devastating’ to USC, March Madness
06:36
‘Energy is palpable’ for Butler’s Miami return
04:12
Arkansas coach John Calipari must ‘feel so good’
09:28
Will Butler be cheered by Heat fans in his return?
07:28
How potential NYG trade for Ward affects Rodgers
08:50
UNC ‘vindicated’ after crushing SDSU in First Four
04:13
Better all-time starting lineup: Duke or UNC?
11:14
Disallowed Atletico penalty creates controversy
01:45
Nuggets must do more to help Jokic
02:20
Is Smith a top-10 quarterback in the NFL?
02:31
Analyzing fallout from Doncic trade
04:39
Everybody in the right in LeBron-Smith debacle
Latest Clips
10:44
Lappas: Houston failed to execute late vs. Florida
11:41
Reflecting on Southampton’s relegation from PL
21:12
Hovland: ‘Juices are flowing’ so far at Augusta
24:45
Why Villa are the biggest winners of Matchweek 31
25:43
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 31
08:06
PL RAW: Villa take down Nottingham Forest at home
03:52
Highlights: 10 longest solo goals in PL history
10:47
The most underrated Premier League goals ever
20:51
Mateta, Strand Larsen headline return of No. 9’s
09:32
Åberg staying true to self ahead of second Masters
02:26
Top moments from Bueckers’ final season at UConn
15:39
Fulham’s gameplan worked perfectly v. Liverpool
02:10
Liu masters the moment at figure skating worlds
01:39
Atkinson the ‘easy’ pick for NBA COTY
01:55
Hawks could struggle defensively against Magic
07:04
Did Arsenal hold back against Everton?
09:09
Spurs seal ‘sorry’ Southampton’s relegation fate
10:57
Liverpool’s defense looked ‘shaky’ against Fulham
01:31
Expect Warriors to bounce back and cover vs. Suns
14:48
Was this Manchester Derby the worst one ever?
22:51
Rahm ‘feeling good’ at Augusta after ‘tough’ 2024
04:31
Lakers’ Doncic set for emotional return to Dallas
04:41
How can PGA Tour address slow play concerns?
01:46
Consider Henley, Spaun as Masters longshots
01:16
Greene has ‘all the tools’ to compete for Cy Young
18:48
McIlroy blocking out noise in Grand Slam chase
05:06
How Florida recovered to win against Houston
04:46
PFT Draft: Best NFL players out of UF
03:12
Saints emerge as favorites to draft Sanders
02:58
Hunter moves ahead of Carter in No. 2 pick odds
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue