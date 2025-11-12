Is Morant 'on strike' to get traded from Memphis?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Lions vs. Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
Chiefs vs. Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, and stats
Pat Narduzzi
‘Not fair at all.’ In the super-sized conference era, a school’s fate could hinge on tiebreakers

Top Clips

nbc_csu_lionsoffensefilmreview_251111.jpg
Why Lions had success with Campbell calling plays
nbc_csu_staffordramsfilmreview_251111.jpg
Rams are in a ‘different class’ than 49ers
nbc_csu_dknfcodds_251111.jpg
Simms will be ‘shocked’ if NFC doesn’t win SB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Lions vs. Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
Chiefs vs. Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, and stats
Pat Narduzzi
‘Not fair at all.’ In the super-sized conference era, a school’s fate could hinge on tiebreakers

Top Clips

nbc_csu_lionsoffensefilmreview_251111.jpg
Why Lions had success with Campbell calling plays
nbc_csu_staffordramsfilmreview_251111.jpg
Rams are in a ‘different class’ than 49ers
nbc_csu_dknfcodds_251111.jpg
Simms will be ‘shocked’ if NFC doesn’t win SB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Is Morant 'on strike' to get traded from Memphis?

November 12, 2025 03:16 PM
Dan Le Batard and the Shipping Container run through some key NBA storylines, including the Grizzlies fielding calls from the Timberwolves and Kings about a potential Ja Morant trade.

Related Videos

nico_fired_251112.jpg
14:02
How Doncic trade tanked Harrison’s reputation
Tonys_takes_251112.jpg
07:23
NFL takes: Allen the new Rivers, NE are contenders
jadlsinterview.jpg
14:30
Van Gundy has ‘no idea’ how Morant situation ends
nbc_dlb_spursnba_251031.jpg
02:20
Wembanyama, Spurs ‘will continue to improve’
nbc_dlb_dolphinstalk_251031.jpg
04:18
What went wrong for Dolphins in loss to Ravens?
nbc_dls_collegecoachesfired_251027.jpg
14:33
Impacts of Kelly firing on CFB coaching carousel
nbc_dlb_shaqcomparsions_251022.jpg
03:36
Shaq career retrospective: Did he underachieve?
brad_mpx.jpg
06:20
Unpacking Marchand’s ‘emotional’ return to Boston
nbc_dls_kurkjian_251016.jpg
06:29
Big picture statistics of the 2025 MLB season
nbc_dls_smetanaintr_251016.jpg
05:42
Breaking down Kansas-Texas Tech ‘tortilla gate’
nbc_dls_dolphinslatest_251015.jpg
12:53
Has Tua earned right to criticize team publicly?
nbc_dls_finsvchargersreax_251013.jpg
04:47
How serious is culture problem for Miami Dolphins?
nbc_dls_nascarplayoffsconvo_251013.jpg
02:50
Hamlin winning first Cup title would be good story

Latest Clips

nbc_csu_lionsoffensefilmreview_251111.jpg
13:43
Why Lions had success with Campbell calling plays
nbc_csu_staffordramsfilmreview_251111.jpg
09:12
Rams are in a ‘different class’ than 49ers
nbc_csu_dknfcodds_251111.jpg
01:37
Simms will be ‘shocked’ if NFC doesn’t win SB
nbc_roto_travishunterv2_251112.jpg
01:24
Meyers’ fantasy value is expected to increase
nbc_nas_crashcompv2_251112.jpg
16:39
NASCAR’s biggest and wildest crashes of 2025
nbc_roto_jkdobbins_251112.jpg
01:14
Dobbins’ injury will ‘vault’ Harvey into RB2 range
nbc_roto_jameiswinston_251112.jpg
01:28
Winston to start with Dart in concussion protocol
nbc_roto_marvinharrisonv2_251112.jpg
01:20
Harrison Jr. out after appendicitis surgery
NellyInjuryreturnMPX.jpg
02:33
Korda calls neck injury ‘one of my worst’ ever
nbc_roto_green_251112.jpg
01:29
What Green’s injury means for Suns’ Allen, Brooks
nbc_roto_bailey_251112.jpg
01:24
Bailey better suited in 9-cat formats now starting
nbc_roto_embiid_251112.jpg
01:42
Embiid remains ‘hard to trust’ in fantasy
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_251112.jpg
15:29
Campbell taking over play calling is ‘a bold move’
nbc_ffhh_keepitopenorclosept2_251112.jpg
08:53
Sit Pollard and Worthy, start Flowers and Pitts
nbc_dps_dponnbaasgformat_251112.jpg
08:49
Why NBA All-Star Game format is a slam dunk
nbc_ffhh_keepitopenclose_251112.jpg
06:58
Sit DEN’s Nix and SEA’s Walker, start TB’s White
nbc_ffhh_travishunter_251112.jpg
04:51
Fantasy impacts for Jaguars with Hunter out
td_up_cbb_251112.jpg
03:46
UConn, Purdue among elite teams without NBA talent
nbc_enjoybball_tdup_gianniatake_251112.jpg
10:20
Giannis ‘doing more with less’ supporting talent
nbc_ffhh_winstonqb2_251112.jpg
05:42
Fantasy impacts of Winston starting Week 11
RTFUnderdogpicks11-12.jpg
07:37
Arkansas, Virginia Tech lead underdog picks
nbc_ffhh_harrisonnews_251112.jpg
08:18
Harrison had appendicitis surgery, out for Week 11
nbc_nba_cademvp_251112.jpg
09:34
Salop: Cunningham for MVP not a hot take anymore
ARchManningTexGa.jpg
04:58
Texas vs. Georgia has ‘so many different layers’
nbc_rtf_BamaOklahoma.jpg
04:23
QB matchup could make difference in OU vs. Bama
nbc_rtf_ndvptpreview_251112.jpg
05:29
How much does Notre Dame game mean to Pittsburgh?
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251112.jpg
05:55
Can Duke take advantage of chaotic ACC?
nbc_rtf_reactiontocfprankings_251112.jpg
05:47
Analyzing latest College Football Playoff rankings
nbc_golf_brentleykaitrumpseg_251112.jpg
07:58
Kai Trump taking a ‘massive’ leap at The Annika
nbc_nba_draftkings_251112.jpg
04:55
Back over on Doncic points, Jokic rebounds