Texans, Pats, Jets are Simms' 2025 surprise teams

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Final Round
East Lake’s 14th hole will revert to a par 4 for Tour Championship
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies
Twins at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 5
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies
Giants at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert
picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 5

Top Clips

nbc_bte_belitnikoffwinner_250805.jpg
Smith, Williams’ close odds for Biletnikoff Award
nbc_cfb_big10_uscrileyint_250805.jpg
Riley: USC ‘uniquely positioned’ to contend
nbc_bte_kansasstatefutures_250805.jpg
Wait to bet Kansas State’s Big 12 odds, win total

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Final Round
East Lake’s 14th hole will revert to a par 4 for Tour Championship
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies
Twins at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 5
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies
Giants at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert
picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 5

Top Clips

nbc_bte_belitnikoffwinner_250805.jpg
Smith, Williams’ close odds for Biletnikoff Award
nbc_cfb_big10_uscrileyint_250805.jpg
Riley: USC ‘uniquely positioned’ to contend
nbc_bte_kansasstatefutures_250805.jpg
Wait to bet Kansas State’s Big 12 odds, win total

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Texans, Pats, Jets are Simms' 2025 surprise teams

August 5, 2025 10:36 AM
Chris Simms joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Arch Manning and Texas' outlook for 2025, the Browns' packed QB room, Matthew Stafford's status and more.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_hofcannidate_250805.jpg
03:01
Schwarber should be recognized as MVP candidate
nbc_dps_archmanning_250805.jpg
06:34
Texas ‘pumped’ about potential of Manning in 2025
nbc_dps_dponmicahparsons_250804.jpg
15:35
‘Trust is wearing thin’ with Parsons, Cowboys
nbc_dps_brentmusburger_250804.jpg
06:52
Musburger’s HOF induction ‘completely unexpected’
nbc_dps_toddarcher_250804.jpg
06:57
What makes the Parsons situation different
nbc_dps_louisriddick_250801.jpg
18:32
What’s the ‘magic number’ for McLaurin?
nbc_dps_mclaurintraderequest_250801.jpg
04:21
Patrick: Washington Commanders ‘need’ McLaurin
nbc_dps_justinherbertinterview_250731.jpg
10:49
Herbert: ‘Everyone loves to play’ for Harbaugh
nbc_dps_philipriversinterview_250731.jpg
14:09
Rivers ‘excited’ for Chargers, Herbert in 2025
nbc_dps_ccsabathiainterview_250731.jpg
12:41
Sabathia ‘feels good’ after Hall of Fame induction
nbc_dps_dponshedeursanders_250730.jpg
07:52
How much time will Browns give Sanders, Gabriel?
nbc_dps_ianrapoport_250730.jpg
13:56
Broncos should be ‘more ready’ for success in 2025
nbc_dps_travishunter_250730.jpg
03:20
Jags’ Hunter gives himself ‘The Unicorn’ nickname
nbc_dps_dponlukadoncic_250729.jpg
05:54
Patrick: 2025-2026 will be Doncic’s biggest year
camwarddps.jpg
12:27
Ward is ‘clear and obvious’ Titans starting QB
nbc_dps_herberttalk_250729.jpg
01:19
Should Herbert run more for the Chargers?
justinjeffersoncamp.jpg
01:22
Jefferson, Watt among ‘most unlosable’ NFL players
nbc_dps_brycecontroversy_250729.jpg
06:26
Exchange with Manfred ‘embarrassing’ for Harper
nbc_dps_deioncancer_250729.jpg
03:31
Deion reveals he is cancer-free after surgery
nbc_dps_nflhopemeter_250728.jpg
10:51
NFL teams with ‘varying degrees’ of hope in 2025
nbc_dps_halloffame_250728.jpg
08:22
Sabathia, Ichiro shine in Hall of Fame speeches
gronk.jpg
14:53
Gronk: NFL is a daily ‘battle against yourself’
nbc_dps_christophermcdonaldinterview_250725.jpg
09:55
McDonald reprising iconic ‘Happy Gilmore’ role
nbc_dps_derrickhenryinterview_250725.jpg
12:22
Henry doesn’t anticipate Saban returning to coach
nbc_dps_jimmygrahaminterview_250725.jpg
13:45
Graham: Not getting to the Super Bowl ‘eats at me’
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_250724.jpg
19:23
Garrett weighs in on Parsons deal, training camp
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterviewv2_250724.jpg
05:38
Evaluating Jets options if Fields is out long-term
nbc_dps_micahparsons_250724.jpg
10:59
Analyzing Parsons, Hendrickson contract disputes
nbc_dps_nicksabandiscussion_250724.jpg
07:22
Would Saban returning to NFL coaching make sense?
nbc_dps_tennesseetitansqbdiscussion_250724.jpg
04:25
What should expectations for Ward be with Titans?

Latest Clips

nbc_bte_belitnikoffwinner_250805.jpg
02:09
Smith, Williams’ close odds for Biletnikoff Award
nbc_cfb_big10_uscrileyint_250805.jpg
10:23
Riley: USC ‘uniquely positioned’ to contend
nbc_bte_kansasstatefutures_250805.jpg
01:57
Wait to bet Kansas State’s Big 12 odds, win total
nbc_bte_lynxstormwbna_250805.jpg
01:48
Back Lynx to cover spread vs. Storm
nbc_roto_opoy_250805.jpg
02:01
Fade Barkley, others at top of OPOY market
nbc_roto_steelers_250805.jpg
02:18
Steelers, Rodgers futures are ‘correctly priced’
nbc_roto_bucksfutures_250805.jpg
02:12
Eye Bucks’ win total, fade Eastern Conference odds
nbc_pl_sonpljourney_250805.jpg
07:15
Son’s incredible journey to Spurs & PL legend
nbc_pft_travis_250805.jpg
09:49
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
nbc_pft_benjohnsonoffense_250805.jpg
05:13
Johnson addresses ‘sloppy’ Bears’ offense
nbc_pft_mccarthy_250805.jpg
02:02
McCarthy to play Vikings’ preseason opener
nbc_pft_micahpowerplay_250805.jpg
03:51
Parsons ‘might have to go scorched earth’ on DAL
nbc_pft_bridgewater_250805.jpg
02:56
Bridgewater reportedly expected to sign with Bucs
nbc_pft_micahparsonsodds_250805.jpg
03:58
Cowboys are favorite for Parsons’ next team
nbc_pft_seanpayton_250805.jpg
04:58
Payton confident Broncos can win Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_afcwestfinish_250805.jpg
11:14
Predicting 2025 division finishes: AFC West
nbc_pft_deshaunwatsonsituationv2_250805__860372.jpg
08:41
Watson would be ‘better off’ getting out of CLE
nbc_pft_joeflaccostarter_250805.jpg
03:41
CLE lists Flacco as starter on initial depth chart
nbc_pft_pickett_250805.jpg
06:45
Debating Browns’ choice to keep Pickett on roster
nbc_pft_richardrsonjones_250805.jpg
09:25
Jones vs. Richardson feels ‘equal’ as QB1 battle
nbc_pft_saquonbarkleycouncil_250805.jpg
01:27
Barkley clarifies he declined President’s Council
nbc_pft_shedeur_250805.jpg
04:02
Why Shedeur doesn’t want Deion at training camp
nbc_pft_tylerhuntleybrowns_250805.jpg
06:42
Browns add Huntley to ‘traveling road show’
nbc_cfb_curtcignettiintv2_250804.jpg
10:31
Cignetti on why Indiana must ‘eliminate the noise’
nbc_wnba_sunnightrecap_250804.jpg
02:49
ICYMI: Without Clark, Fever win fifth straight
nbc_wnba_satnightrecap_250804.jpg
01:14
ICYMI: Lynx dominate Aces behind McBride
nbc_wnba_libertyanalysis_250804.jpg
14:37
Ionescu ‘on another level’ for NY, Meesseman’s fit
nbc_wnba_lynxnews_250804.jpg
14:51
Carrington has strong growth opportunity with Lynx
nbc_wnba_suntoboston_250804.jpg
14:55
Would Sun relocating to Boston be a good move?
nbc_roto_khalilshakir_250804.jpg
01:36
Shakir could outproduce ADP even with injury