 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada over ‘Hat Gate.’ Duke sorry for wearing Dodgers cap
NHL: Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby, rejuvenated Pittsburgh Penguins one of NHL’s biggest early surprises
Baseball: World Baseball Classic - Championship-Japan vs USA
Power-hitting infielder Munetaka Murakami enters MLB posting system, can be signed until Dec. 22

Top Clips

Bam11-7.jpg
Adebayo out vs. Hornets with toe injury
JalenGreen11-7.jpg
Green shines in Suns debut
roto_camthomas_071125.jpg
Who will step up for Nets with Thomas sidelined?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada over ‘Hat Gate.’ Duke sorry for wearing Dodgers cap
NHL: Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby, rejuvenated Pittsburgh Penguins one of NHL’s biggest early surprises
Baseball: World Baseball Classic - Championship-Japan vs USA
Power-hitting infielder Munetaka Murakami enters MLB posting system, can be signed until Dec. 22

Top Clips

Bam11-7.jpg
Adebayo out vs. Hornets with toe injury
JalenGreen11-7.jpg
Green shines in Suns debut
roto_camthomas_071125.jpg
Who will step up for Nets with Thomas sidelined?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Broncos not a 'threatening' team despite being 8-2

November 7, 2025 01:05 PM
Ross Tucker reacts to the "tough watch" on Thursday night between the Raiders and Broncos and ponder if quality matters when winning games in the NFL.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_danebruglerinterview_251107.jpg
11:51
Brugler discusses Manning, Mendoza, Simpson, Reese
nbc_dps_andystaples_251107.jpg
10:30
Staples: Current CFP is the right number of teams
nbc_dps_gregcosell_251107.jpg
09:41
Cosell on Maye and Nix’s seasons so far
nbc_dps_claytonkershawinterview_251107.jpg
12:11
Kershaw: ‘I’m just glad I got that last out’
nbc_dps_jjwattinterview_251107.jpg
17:03
Watt on Jets’ trade deadline, Colts’ potential
nbc_dps_kylermurraynews_251106.jpg
08:38
Patrick: Murray ‘doesn’t strike me as a leader’
nbc_dps_daverobertsinterview_251105.jpg
11:30
Roberts reflects on back-to-back World Series wins
nbc_dps_philjacksonandsamsmithinterview_251105.jpg
11:33
Jackson, Smith break down ‘Masters of the Game’
nbc_dps_albertbreer_251105.jpg
18:59
Breer: Cowboys can take ‘a big swing in 2026'
nbc_dps_nfltradereax_251105.jpg
08:28
NFL trade deadline winners and losers
mlbfansdps.jpg
07:55
Marchand: MLB ‘as a whole is really doing well’
nbc_dps_cardsdefcowboysreax_251104.jpg
03:43
Patrick: Brissett better for Cardinals than Murray
nbc_dps_dodgerswinworldseries_251103.jpg
03:25
Dodgers’ title should push teams to ‘spend more’
nbc_dps_hermedwardsinterview_251103.jpg
14:55
Edwards: ‘We can still play defense’ in the NFL
nbc_dps_worstlossofweekend_251103.jpg
06:55
NFL worst losses: Bengals fall again, Daniels hurt
pagescatchdodgersdps.jpg
13:12
Was this World Series the best Fall Classic ever?
bengalsdanpatrickshowclip.jpg
01:42
Will Bengals fire Tobin, Taylor after the season?
nbc_dps_charlesbarkleyinterview_251031.jpg
21:01
Barkley: Load management ‘disrespectful’ to fans
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_251031.jpg
19:20
Evaluating Ravens’ playoff outlook at 3-5
rhule.jpg
02:00
Nebraska seeking relevance under Rhule
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251030.jpg
13:04
Why is Ward’s poor play going under the radar?
nbc_dps_jaybilasinterview_251030.jpg
12:23
Breaking down Wembanyama’s stardom
nbc_dps_lsuheadcoach_251030.jpg
09:24
Reacting to Louisiana Governor’s comments on LSU
nbc_dps_johnsmoltz_251030.jpg
10:05
Smoltz: Expect ‘relentless’ LAD vs. TOR in Game 6
nbc_dps_dodgersevilempire_251029.jpg
09:25
Are the Dodgers the MLB’s ‘evil empire?’
Simms_on_dps_291025.jpg
18:54
Re-drafting 2024 NFL Draft quarterback class
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251028.jpg
17:55
‘It kills me!': Miller heartbroken over Ohtani
nbc_dps_steveyounginterview_251028.jpg
18:15
Young: Mahomes is a ‘magical person’
nbc_dps_dodgersbluejaysgame3recap_251028.jpg
06:01
Patrick: Ohtani ‘the greatest baseball player’ ever
nbc_dps_kevinmillarinterview_251028.jpg
10:07
Has Ohtani reached Bonds-level of fear at plate?

Latest Clips

Bam11-7.jpg
01:30
Adebayo out vs. Hornets with toe injury
JalenGreen11-7.jpg
01:29
Green shines in Suns debut
roto_camthomas_071125.jpg
01:18
Who will step up for Nets with Thomas sidelined?
nbc_ffhh_broncos_251107.jpg
11:24
Examining DEN offense after poor TNF performance
nbc_ffhh_danielsinjury_251107.jpg
03:16
Berry: Daniels should not play again this season
nbc_ffhh_vegaspass_251107.jpg
01:41
Raiders entire pass game ‘brutal’ Thursday night
nbc_ffhh_flexual_251107.jpg
04:46
Montgomery faces bad WAS rush defense in week 10
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251107.jpg
01:47
Browns RB Judkins has great matchup in week 10
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251107.jpg
02:55
Brissett among start/sit questions for NFL Week 10
nbc_nba_teamwatchability_251107.jpg
14:27
Have Lakers been most fun team to watch so far?
nbc_ffhh_injuriesstevenson_251107.jpg
08:29
Ramifications of RB injuries in NFL Week 10
nbc_nba_enjoydk_251107.jpg
05:03
Banchero, Magic ‘due’ for good offensive game
nbc_ffhh_injuriesmeyers_251107.jpg
08:53
Can Meyers factor into JAC offense in debut?
nbc_nba_enjoayactivehof_251107.jpg
07:32
Debating which current NBA players will make HOF
nbc_roto_swift_251107.jpg
01:27
Bears backfield will ‘still be a split’ in Week 10
nbc_roto_franklin_251107.jpg
01:10
Franklin could be top wide receiver on Broncos
nbc_roto_wilson_251107.jpg
01:26
Is WR Wilson must-start in fantasy going forward?
nbc_roto_bestbets_251107.jpg
01:40
Panthers, Falcons lead Week 10 best bets
nbc_roto_warriorsnuggs_251107.jpg
02:11
Top player props for Warriors vs. Nuggets
MagicvsCeltics11-7.jpg
01:46
Can Magic get things right vs. Celtics?
nbc_bte_housas_251107.jpg
02:15
Lean Rockets and under against Spurs
joealtchargersoline.jpg
02:14
Alt’s absence could hurt Chargers against Steelers
jordanlovepackersgreenbay.jpg
02:18
Can Packers cover 2.5-point spread against Eagles?
nbc_bte_bestbets_251107.jpg
02:00
Bet on Williams to have long reception in Week 10
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
02:59
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
02:47
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
10:29
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks
nbc_pft_grahamgano_251107.jpg
14:36
Gano speaks on mental health impacts of betting
nbc_pft_tushpush_251107.jpg
08:07
Unpacking LaFleur’s comments on tush push
nbc_pft_marshawnkneeland_251107.jpg
07:22
Cowboys’ Kneeland found dead of apparent suicide