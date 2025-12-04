Windhorst breaks down Giannis to Knicks rumors

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice
NASCAR president testifies France family was opposed to new revenue model
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/cf5ef20/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6000x3375+0+313/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F46%2Fb0%2F96ce61834f3997f77ef10948d440%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249949767
Kristoffer Reitan makes 10 birdies in first round to lead Nedbank Golf Challenge
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Colts vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_haalandsegment_251204.jpg
Examining Haaland’s historic start to PL career
nbc_roto_giannis_251204.jpg
Giannis reportedly out 2-4 weeks with calf strain
pickensmpx.jpg
Cowboys-Lions Week 14 best bets: Eyes on Pickens

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice
NASCAR president testifies France family was opposed to new revenue model
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/cf5ef20/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6000x3375+0+313/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F46%2Fb0%2F96ce61834f3997f77ef10948d440%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249949767
Kristoffer Reitan makes 10 birdies in first round to lead Nedbank Golf Challenge
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Colts vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_haalandsegment_251204.jpg
Examining Haaland’s historic start to PL career
nbc_roto_giannis_251204.jpg
Giannis reportedly out 2-4 weeks with calf strain
pickensmpx.jpg
Cowboys-Lions Week 14 best bets: Eyes on Pickens

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Windhorst breaks down Giannis to Knicks rumors

December 4, 2025 11:26 AM
Brian Windhorst joins Dan Patrick to discuss the rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo and the New York Knicks, Chris Paul's messy departure from the Los Angeles Clippers and more.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_kurtwarner_251204.jpg
16:32
Warner on Maye, Williams’ development, play style
nbc_dps_giannistradetalks_251204.jpg
08:52
Giannis trade talk heating up after latest reports
kiffin_saban.jpg
15:48
Did Saban advise Kiffin to leave Ole Miss?
nbc_dps_whitworthnfl_251203.jpg
14:42
Whitworth: DAL-DET ‘feels like playoff football’
nbc_dps_steveyounginterview_251202.jpg
19:40
NCAA needs to ‘fix’ coaches leaving during season
nbc_dps_devinmccourtyinterview_251202.jpg
11:37
McCourty on Kiffin, Patriots-Giants, AFC playoffs
nbc_dps_patriotsgiantsrecap_251202.jpg
12:04
Patriots ‘ahead of the game’ with Maye and Vrabel
nbc_dps_dponlanekiffin_251201.jpg
12:40
Kiffin made move to LSU a ‘public mess’
nbc_dps_andystaples_251201.jpg
10:01
Latest on Kiffin and coaching carousel
nbc_dps_billcowher_251201.jpg
17:58
Cowher on Steelers’ struggles, NCAA issues, Kiffin
KiffinDPS121.jpg
08:44
Will Kiffin regret move to LSU?
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251126.jpg
10:24
NFL Week 13 preview: Should Burrow play?
nbc_dps_bradyquinninterview_251126.jpg
16:29
Quinn: UM ‘more dangerous than last year’ for OSU
nbc_dps_mikegolicjrinterview_251126.jpg
10:58
Rivalry week storylines: Is Kiffin on his way out?
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_251125.jpg
17:32
Riddick: Kiffin in ‘tough situation’ at Ole Miss
nbc_dps_criscollinsworthinterview_251125.jpg
18:51
Collinsworth shares if Bengals should start Burrow
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251125.jpg
18:41
Miller: Pistons best team in Eastern Conference
nbc_dps_kiffinnextdestination_251125.jpg
10:52
Media puts Kiffin through paces ahead of Egg Bowl
LaneDPS11-24.jpg
08:33
Kiffin has ‘power’ in coaching carousel
nbc_dps_nflweek12recap_251124.jpg
11:04
NFL Week 12 notes: Chiefs, Cowboys wins; Sanders
nbc_dps_rosstucker_251120.jpg
14:45
Tucker ‘excited’ to see Sanders start vs. Raiders
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251118.jpg
19:30
Miller credits fan for ‘elite trolling’ of Green
nbc_dps_lanekiffin_251118.jpg
01:59
Patrick: Kiffin should stay at Ole Miss
nbc_dps_paulskenesinterview_251118.jpg
12:28
Skenes addresses Yankees rumors: ‘It’s not true’
LaneDPS11-18.jpg
08:07
Latest on Kiffin and rest of coaching carousel
nbc_dps_ramseyvschase_251117.jpg
04:59
Patrick calls for severe punishment for Chase
nbc_dps_nflweek11recap_251117.jpg
13:17
NFL playoff bubble heats up in Week 11
nbc_dps_timehasselbeck_251117.jpg
16:57
Hasselbeck: Maye’s potential was evident at UNC
nbc_dps_patriotsjetsrecap_251114.jpg
07:09
Patriots continue to impress during winning streak
nbc_dps_patbensoninterview_251114.jpg
08:49
Curry, Under Armour part ways

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_haalandsegment_251204.jpg
03:24
Examining Haaland’s historic start to PL career
nbc_roto_giannis_251204.jpg
01:48
Giannis reportedly out 2-4 weeks with calf strain
pickensmpx.jpg
03:30
Cowboys-Lions Week 14 best bets: Eyes on Pickens
nbc_enjoy_spursmagic_251204.jpg
03:28
Fox, Harper leading Spurs in Wembanyama’s absence
nbc_enjoy_bullstalk_251204.jpg
03:35
CHI’s defensive struggles impacting overall growth
nbc_berry_qbloves_251204.jpg
08:32
Love, Stafford lead Week 14 quarterback loves
nbc_ffhh_qbhate_251204.jpg
01:37
Mayfield, Herbert are QBs to avoid in Week 14
nbc_enjoy_jamalmurray_251204.jpg
03:29
Murray gave Pacers ‘the work’ with 52-point night
nbc_ffhh_wrhates_251204.jpg
05:07
Worthy, AJB land on Berry’s Week 14 WR hate list
nbc_enjoy_dkpick6_251204.jpg
04:18
Edwards has been ‘on a run’ for Timberwolves
nbc_berry_wrloves_251204.jpg
11:24
Week 14 WR loves: Pickens primed for ‘blowup’ game
nbc_ffhh_rbhates_251204.jpg
04:35
Fade Montgomery, Harvey in Week 14 fantasy lineups
nbc_csu_bestbets_251204.jpg
01:25
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
nbc_enjoy_chrispaul_251204.jpg
09:57
Analyzing fallout of Clippers’ split with Paul
nbc_csu_mnfeaglesatchargers_251204.jpg
03:33
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
nbc_berry_rbloves_251204.jpg
11:50
Irving, Judkins primed for Week 14 fantasy success
nbc_enjoy_giannistrade_251204.jpg
06:59
Giannis trade builder: Spurs, Heat among top picks
nbc_csu_snftexansvchiefs_251204.jpg
04:22
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_larvsaz_251204.jpg
01:43
NFL Week 14 Preview: Rams vs. Cardinals
nbc_csu_chivsgb_251204.jpg
06:51
NFL Week 14 Preview: Bears vs. Packers
nbc_csu_denvslv_251204.jpg
02:01
NFL Week 14 Preview: Broncos vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_novstb_251204.jpg
01:24
NFL Week 14 Preview: Saints vs. Buccaneers
nbc_csu_miavsnyj_251204.jpg
02:04
NFL Week 14 Preview: Dolphins vs. Jets
nbc_roto_lalvtor_251204.jpg
01:59
Take ‘white hot’ Raptors to cover against Lakers
nbc_csu_wasvsmin_251204.jpg
03:20
NFL Week 14 Preview: Commanders vs. Vikings
nbc_roto_gswvphi_251204.jpg
02:08
76ers should ‘find their offense’ against Warriors
nbc_csu_indvscle_251204.jpg
03:28
NFL Week 14 Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_tenvscle_251204.jpg
03:34
NFL Week 14 Preview: Titans vs. Browns
vandy.jpg
02:25
Target Pavia over Mendoza, Sayin for Heisman bets
nbc_bte_texanschiefs_251204.jpg
02:34
Texans a worthy underdog bet against Chiefs on SNF