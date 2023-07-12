 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Andrew Putnam
Scottish Open Matchups Market
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Elias Diaz All-Star Game MVP home run
Rockies’ Elias Díaz becomes unlikely All-Star MVP, 3 1/2 years after cut loose by Pirates
baseballs
MLB experimenting with pearl white baseballs to rid sticky stuff problem

Top Clips

nbc_cycling_tdfstage11finish_230712.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France: Stage 11 finish
nbc_wnba_wilsoncharterflights_230711.jpg
Wilson: Players must ‘speak up’ on charter flights
nbc_wnba_wilsonespys_230711.jpg
Wilson winning an ESPY was ‘a blessing’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Andrew Putnam
Scottish Open Matchups Market
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Elias Diaz All-Star Game MVP home run
Rockies’ Elias Díaz becomes unlikely All-Star MVP, 3 1/2 years after cut loose by Pirates
baseballs
MLB experimenting with pearl white baseballs to rid sticky stuff problem

Top Clips

nbc_cycling_tdfstage11finish_230712.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France: Stage 11 finish
nbc_wnba_wilsoncharterflights_230711.jpg
Wilson: Players must ‘speak up’ on charter flights
nbc_wnba_wilsonespys_230711.jpg
Wilson winning an ESPY was ‘a blessing’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 4

July 12, 2023 09:55 AM
The team of 25 amateur cyclists continue their challenging ride along the 2023 Tour de France route to raise money for Cure Leukaemia.