 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

sexton_washougal.jpg
Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Washougal: Jett Lawrence loses first round
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
Rory McIlroy grateful for Portrush return, hopeful for at least one more Open there
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
What players are saying about Scottie Scheffler’s Tiger Woods-like dominance

Top Clips

rory_site.jpg
Rory: Got all I wanted this week except Claret Jug
rahm_site.jpg
Pros: Scheffler ‘doing what everybody wants to do’
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250720.jpg
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

sexton_washougal.jpg
Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Washougal: Jett Lawrence loses first round
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
Rory McIlroy grateful for Portrush return, hopeful for at least one more Open there
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
What players are saying about Scottie Scheffler’s Tiger Woods-like dominance

Top Clips

rory_site.jpg
Rory: Got all I wanted this week except Claret Jug
rahm_site.jpg
Pros: Scheffler ‘doing what everybody wants to do’
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250720.jpg
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 15

July 20, 2025 01:34 PM
Relive the action from Stage 15 of the 2025 Tour de France, where riders raced 169km from Muret to the medieval city of Carcassonne.

Latest Clips

rory_site.jpg
05:07
Rory: Got all I wanted this week except Claret Jug
rahm_site.jpg
03:19
Pros: Scheffler ‘doing what everybody wants to do’
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250720.jpg
01:30
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 4
newthumba.jpg
04:33
Wilson, Ogwumike discuss WNBA CBA negotiations
nbc_golf_scheffleronset_250720.jpg
07:45
Scheffler joins Live From: ‘Did some good stuff’
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250720.jpg
06:07
Wagner outdoes the Open champion from 8th bunker
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250720.jpg
20:34
Scottie: Open win special, but Tiger comps ‘silly’
nbc_rtf_full_alabamaseason_250720.jpg
05:19
Where does Alabama stand in a post Saban world?
nbc_golf_theopenrd4late_250720.jpg
19:57
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Final Round
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250720.jpg
05:54
Scheffler lifts Claret Jug, Bennett takes a tumble
nbc_golf_scottiewinningmoment_250720.jpg
04:23
Scheffler seals The Open, fourth major victory
nbc_cyc_tdfwinnerintv_250720.jpg
01:49
Wellens describes ‘very special’ Stage 15 win
nbc_golf_dechambeau18_250720.jpg
41
Bryson birdies 18, caps Open with low-tying 64
nbc_cyc_tdfst15finish_250720.jpg
06:05
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 15 finish
nbc_golf_dechambeauintv_250720.jpg
01:20
DeChambeau: Open turnaround inspired by my family
nbc_golf_theopenearlyfinalrdhl_250720.jpg
08:23
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early Final Round
oly_wpm_worlds_usasrb_250720.jpg
10:01
HLs: U.S. men’s water polo falls to Serbia
nbc_golf_theopenloweryintvv2_250720.jpg
04:04
Lowry reflects on emotional 2025 Open Championship
nbc_golf_lowerybirdie6_250720.jpg
01:10
Lowry delivers on epic 183-yard birdie on No. 4
Pease_raw.jpg
03:53
Pease narrowly edges out Rose for US Classic win
nbc_golf_barracudachampionshipv2_250719.jpg
10:34
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
nbc_moto_washougal_driverssaid_250719.jpg
12:12
What riders said after Washougal Motocross
jo_shimoda.jpg
05:35
Shimoda denies Deegan of Washougal three-peat
sexton_washougal.jpg
12:43
Sexton hands Jett first overall loss of MX season
nbc_moto_washougal_marchbanksintv_250719.jpg
01:29
Marchbanks earns first-career MX podium in Round 8
nbc_moto_washougal_deeganintv_250719.jpg
41
Deegan secures ‘good points day’ at Washougal
nbc_moto_washougal_schimodaintv_250719.jpg
57
Shimoda: Washougal win ‘means a lot’ for team
nbc_moto_washougal_250719.jpg
24:56
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 8, Washougal
nbc_nas_xfinitydover_250719.jpg
09:52
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Dover on The CW
nbc_moto_washougal_tomacintv_250719.jpg
01:13
‘Huge gains’ for Tomac at Washougal