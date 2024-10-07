Tour USC, from the Coliseum to Allyson Felix Field

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: NLDS-New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies vs. Mets NLDS Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Stock Up, Stock Down: D’Andre Swift can be trusted again as a fantasy starter
Buick LPGA Shanghai - Final Round
How to watch: 2024 Black Desert Championship, Buick LPGA Shanghai TV times, stream links

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postecogloujpwq_24100.JPG
Spurs ‘didn’t do the basics’ against Brighton
nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: NLDS-New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies vs. Mets NLDS Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Stock Up, Stock Down: D’Andre Swift can be trusted again as a fantasy starter
Buick LPGA Shanghai - Final Round
How to watch: 2024 Black Desert Championship, Buick LPGA Shanghai TV times, stream links

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postecogloujpwq_24100.JPG
Spurs ‘didn’t do the basics’ against Brighton
nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Tour USC, from the Coliseum to Allyson Felix Field

October 7, 2024 09:28 AM
Whip around the University of Southern California campus to see all the key landmarks at one of the Big Ten's newest powerhouses.