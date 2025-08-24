Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 2

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Deebo Samuel Sr. fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Mike Evans fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Kaleb Johnson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
Wagner: Scheffler’s OB tee shot, Fleetwood’s win
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions
Fleetwood: ‘Never fear failing’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Deebo Samuel Sr. fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Mike Evans fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Kaleb Johnson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
Wagner: Scheffler’s OB tee shot, Fleetwood’s win
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions
Fleetwood: ‘Never fear failing’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 2
August 24, 2025 05:06 PM
Relive Stage 2 highlights from the 2025 Vuelta a España, where cyclists covered 157km on a flat uphill finale from Alba to Limone Piemonte.
Latest Clips
05:38
Wagner: Scheffler’s OB tee shot, Fleetwood’s win
11:28
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions
09:08
Fleetwood: ‘Never fear failing’
51
LeBron, Clark among those showing Fleetwood love
05:30
‘No letup’ coming for Scheffler after 2025
05:05
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 4
02:24
Fleetwood finishes off win at Tour Championship
17:07
Highlights: IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at VIR
03:04
Mustoe spotlights Pickford’s heroics for Everton
04:02
Are Arsenal ready for Liverpool showdown?
01:44
Biggest takeaways from Premier League Matchweek 2
02:29
Palhinha ‘a brilliant pickup’ Frank’s Spurs
21:07
Highlights: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at VIR
05:59
Lowe Down: Lack of interest in Grealish is ‘weird’
10:21
PL Update: Fulham split points with Man United
13:26
Vingegaard recovers from crash to steal Stage 2
06:13
Man United’s weaknesses exposed in Fulham draw
01:35
Amorim: We must focus on performance, not result
46
Nuno wants to move forward and work with Forest
02:09
Fernandes laments Man United’s draw against Fulham
11:13
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Man United Matchweek 2
07:23
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 2 Finish
15:27
Highlights: Mustang Challenge at VIR
01:10
Smith Rowe brings Fulham level against Man United
01:15
Yoro heads Manchester United 1-0 ahead of Fulham
01:28
Grealish, Ndiaye analyze Everton’s win v. Brighton
12:44
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brighton Matchweek 2
10:45
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Forest Matchweek 2
04:36
Wet conditions cause crash at Vuelta a España
01:57
Everton take down Brighton on ‘historic’ day
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue