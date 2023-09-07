Olympics Videos

 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins
Rangers All-Star Garcia leaves after coming down hard trying to rob Astros of homer
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes
Arizona Coyotes sign general manager Bill Armstrong to a multiyear extension
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins
Marlins’ postseason hopes take a hit as Alcantara and Soler land on injured list

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ncaa_foldsofhonorehl_230906.jpg
Highlights: Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 3
nbc_bfa_christianwoodsv2_230906.jpg
Lakers prioritizing quantity over quality?
nbc_oht_womenofthenfldraft_230906.jpg
Meet the women who help make the NFL draft go

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
oly_atw10k_worlds_final_230819_1920x1080_2256600131561.jpg
09:00
Tsegay wins 10k after Hassan’s late fall
The Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan took the late lead in the women’s 10k at the World Track and Field Championships only to stumble in the last stretch, opening up the win for Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay.
oly_atm1500_worlds_nuguseheat_230819_1920x1080_2256580675883.jpg
07:22
Nuguse makes semifinals of men’s 1500m
American Yared Nuguse stayed poised to qualify for the semifinals of the men’s 1500m at the 2023 World Track and Field Championships.
oly_atm1500_worlds_ingebrigtsenheat_230819.jpg
05:56
Ingebrigtsen advances to men’s 1500m semifinals
Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen advances to to the men’s 1500m semifinals at the 2023 World Track and Field Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
oly_atwlj_worlds_davisqualifies_230819_1920x1080_2256554563606.jpg
01:21
Davis-Woodhall qualifies for long jump final
United States long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall qualifies for the long jump final at the 2023 World Track and Field Championships in just one 6.87m jump.
oly_atwhep_worlds_usa100hsweep_230819.jpg
04:17
U.S. sweeps 100m hurdles heat at T&F Worlds
Americans Taliyah Brooks, Anna Hall and Chari Hawkins finish in first, second and third place respectively in their 100m hurdles heat at the 2023 World Track and Field Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
oly_atmxr_worlds_heat2_1920x1080_2256552515868.jpg
09:38
Femke Bol leads Netherlands to mixed 4x400 win
Femke Bol leads Netherlands to a win in a chaotic mixed 4x400 relay heat to clinch a spot in the final at the 2023 Track and Field Worlds.
oly_atmxr_worlds_usaheat_v2_1920x1080_2256551491914.jpg
09:48
USA wins mixed 4x400 relay heat at T&F Worlds
Team USA ran the fastest time in the mixed 4x400m relay prelims, as the combination of Ryan Willie, Rosie Effiong, Justin Robinson and Alex Holmes clinched a spot in the finals at the 2023 Track and Field Worlds.
oly_atm_lylesdoc_momasthma_1920x1080.jpg
01:25
Lyles overcomes health issues with help from mom
While Noah Lyles may be operating at peak physical health at world track events today, his mother helped him through his childhood health concerns. Don’t miss ‘Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project’ on Peacock on August 18.
oly_atm_lylesdoc_boltgrandprix.jpg
01:38
Lyles shows out in front of Bolt
With Usain Bolt looking on, U.S. track star Noah Lyles delivers a stunning performance. Watch this and more in ‘Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project’ on Peacock on August 18.
oly_atm_lylesdoc_moana.jpg
51
Lyles gets some painful from Moana
It isn’t all fun and games for American track star Noah Lyles, who goes through necessary pain from his massage therapist on the path to recovery. Don’t miss ‘Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project’ on Peacock on August 18.
oly_atm_lylesdoc_1931flashback_1920x1080_2254891075748.jpg
03:41
Lyles looks back at his AR run with Powell
Noah Lyles joins Asafa Powell to talk about his American Record race at the 2022 World Championships. Don’t miss more of the conversation and the rest of ‘Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project’ on Peacock on August 18.
oly_chasinggold_hernandezintv_1920x1080_2254373955660.jpg
07:18
Hernandez discusses Biles, Lee prior to Paris 2024
Two time Olympic champion Laurie Hernandez sits down to discuss Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and the entire American gymnastics team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
oly_chasinggold_mclaughlinfeature.jpg
02:00
McLaughlin-Levrone a ‘part of history’ in Paris
Olympic track star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone takes a tour through Paris to experience the historic sites and prepare to chase her goals at the 2024 Olympics.