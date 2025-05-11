Shepard made quite the preseason debut on Saturday for Minnesota, needing only 24 minutes to nearly pull off a triple-double in the Lynx’s victory. Shepard looked confident and ready to contribute again after missing the 2024 WNBA season to fulfill contract obligations with her professional team overseas. She got the start in this game after starting more than half of the regular-season games for Minnesota in 2022 and 2023. As either a starter or reserve, all signs point to Shepard picking up where she left off with the Lynx as one of their most dynamic pieces.