WNBA
Minnesota Lynx
Jessica Shepard
JS
Jessica
Shepard
WNBA training camps set to open with Caitlin Clark preparing for Year 2
Indiana is not the only team to make major moves with several franchises adding marquee names to rosters during the offseason via free agency.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Caitlin Clark, Fever vs. Angel Reese, Sky will tip off new WNBA Rivals Week in August
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jessica Shepard had a well-rounded performance, totaling 10 points (5-of-8 FGs), eight rebounds and nine assists for the Lynx in their win over the Sky on Saturday.
Shepard made quite the preseason debut on Saturday for Minnesota, needing only 24 minutes to nearly pull off a triple-double in the Lynx’s victory. Shepard looked confident and ready to contribute again after missing the 2024 WNBA season to fulfill contract obligations with her professional team overseas. She got the start in this game after starting more than half of the regular-season games for Minnesota in 2022 and 2023. As either a starter or reserve, all signs point to Shepard picking up where she left off with the Lynx as one of their most dynamic pieces.
