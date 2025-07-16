 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m362757.jpg
The Open 2025: Odds, favorites and picks entering the first round at Royal Portrush
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings: All-Star break update
2025 PGA Championship - Final Round
Oakmont bans former US Open champion Wyndham Clark for damaging locker

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tiger2000open_250716.jpg
Looking back on Tiger’s dominant 2000 Open win
nbc_cyc_tdfsprint_250716.jpg
Milan sprints past Girmay during Tour de France
darbon_site.jpg
Should and will Trump Turnberry host future Open?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m362757.jpg
The Open 2025: Odds, favorites and picks entering the first round at Royal Portrush
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings: All-Star break update
2025 PGA Championship - Final Round
Oakmont bans former US Open champion Wyndham Clark for damaging locker

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tiger2000open_250716.jpg
Looking back on Tiger’s dominant 2000 Open win
nbc_cyc_tdfsprint_250716.jpg
Milan sprints past Girmay during Tour de France
darbon_site.jpg
Should and will Trump Turnberry host future Open?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

How to watch 2025 WNBA All-Star Game: Schedule, date, roster, location, preview

  
Published July 16, 2025 09:56 AM

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game takes place this Saturday, July 19, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tip-off is at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.

Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier were named captains for Saturday’s 2025 WNBA All-Star game after receiving the most fan votes. Clark led players with a record 1,293,526 fan votes, while Collier received 1,176,020.

The two players drafted their teams from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves. See below for the full rosters and answers to all your questions about the 2025 WNBA All-Star game, including the full schedule and additional information on how to watch the event.

RELATED: WNBA ready for the spotlight with All-Star Game in Indiana

2025 WNBA All-Star Game Schedule:

  • Friday, July 18: 3-point challenge and skills contest at 8 PM ET on ESPN

  • Saturday, July 19: 2025 WNBA All-Star Game at 8:30 PM ET on ABC

RELATED: Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and Allisha Gray headline WNBA All-Star 3-point contest

How to watch 2025 WNBA All-Star Game:

  • When: Saturday, July 19
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC

Where is the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game?

The 2025 WNBA All-Star game will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2025 WNBA All-Star Game Team Rosters:

Team Clark:

  • Aliyah Boston, Indiana

  • Sabrina Ionescu, New York

  • A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas

  • Satou Sabally, Phoenix

  • Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana

  • Gabby Williams, Seattle

  • Sonia Citron, Washington

  • Kiki Iriafen, Washington

  • Jackie Young, Las Vegas

  • Kayla Thornton, Golden State

Team Collier:

  • Breanna Stewart, New York

  • Allisha Gray, Atlanta

  • Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle

  • Paige Bueckers, Dallas

  • Courtney Williams, Minnesota

  • Skylar Diggins, Seattle

  • Angel Reese, Chicago

  • Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix

  • Kelsey Plum, Los Angeles

  • *Kayla McBride, Minnesota

*McBride replaces Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard, who is sidelined with a knee injury.

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

Minnesota Lynx v Phoenix Mercury
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 9): Mercury lap Lynx; Liberty looking up; Fever catch fire
Mercury move past Lynx while the Liberty stabilize; Fever and Mystics trend up.

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:

  • July 17-21: WNBA All-Star Break
  • July 19: WNBA All-Star Game
  • September 11: Regular Season Ends
  • September 14: Playoffs Begin
  • October 17: Last Possible Finals Date

RELATED: 2025 WNBA MVP, DPOY, ROY Odds: Betting, Futures, Predictions including Clark, Collier, Thomas