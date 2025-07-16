How to watch 2025 WNBA All-Star Game: Schedule, date, roster, location, preview
The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game takes place this Saturday, July 19, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tip-off is at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.
Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier were named captains for Saturday’s 2025 WNBA All-Star game after receiving the most fan votes. Clark led players with a record 1,293,526 fan votes, while Collier received 1,176,020.
The two players drafted their teams from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves. See below for the full rosters and answers to all your questions about the 2025 WNBA All-Star game, including the full schedule and additional information on how to watch the event.
2025 WNBA All-Star Game Schedule:
Friday, July 18: 3-point challenge and skills contest at 8 PM ET on ESPN
- Saturday, July 19: 2025 WNBA All-Star Game at 8:30 PM ET on ABC
How to watch 2025 WNBA All-Star Game:
- When: Saturday, July 19
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Where is the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game?
The 2025 WNBA All-Star game will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
2025 WNBA All-Star Game Team Rosters:
Team Clark:
Aliyah Boston, Indiana
Sabrina Ionescu, New York
A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas
Satou Sabally, Phoenix
Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana
Gabby Williams, Seattle
Sonia Citron, Washington
Kiki Iriafen, Washington
Jackie Young, Las Vegas
Kayla Thornton, Golden State
Team Collier:
Breanna Stewart, New York
Allisha Gray, Atlanta
Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle
Paige Bueckers, Dallas
Courtney Williams, Minnesota
Skylar Diggins, Seattle
Angel Reese, Chicago
Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix
Kelsey Plum, Los Angeles
*Kayla McBride, Minnesota
*McBride replaces Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard, who is sidelined with a knee injury.
How can I watch WNBA games?
Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.
Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.
2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:
- July 17-21: WNBA All-Star Break
- July 19: WNBA All-Star Game
- September 11: Regular Season Ends
- September 14: Playoffs Begin
- October 17: Last Possible Finals Date
