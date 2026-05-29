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How to watch the Las Vegas Aces vs Golden State Valkyries: TV, live stream info for Sunday’s game

  
Published May 29, 2026 09:47 AM

A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces head to the Bay Area to take on Veronica Burton and the Golden State Valkyries this Sunday afternoon on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 3:30 PM ET. See below to find out how to watch Sunday’s Aces vs Valkyries match-up, as well as additional information on how to follow all of the exciting WNBA action on Peacock.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Las Vegas Aces vs Golden State Valkyries Game Preview:

After winning their third championship in four years, the Las Vegas Aces look to not only defend their title but to further cement their place in WNBA history.

“This season is an opportunity to chase history,” said Chelsea Gray at training camp. “We’ve been in this position before, winning a championship and trying to go back-to-back. It’s even harder than the one you previously won. I’m just looking forward to getting to build in this legacy with the people.”

Four-time MVP A’ja Wilson currently leads the team in scoring (24.3 ppg) and rebounds (7.1 rpg).

Chennedy Carter, who went unsigned last season, is second on the team in scoring and leads the league in bench points per game (21.9 ppg).

Last season, the Valkyries made history as the first WNBA team to make the playoffs in their first season after expansion. The team, led by 2025 WNBA Coach of the Year Natalie Nakase, is quickly establishing itself as a top contender in year two.

Before taking over in San Francisco, Nakase spent three years as an assistant under Becky Hammon and the Aces (2022-2024) and 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.

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How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Golden State Valkyries:

  • When: Sunday, May 31
  • Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the WNBA on Peacock:

Peacock will stream nationally televised WNBA regular‑season games that air across NBC, as well as Peacock exclusives. These include 22 national WNBA games per season shared across Peacock and NBC. Peacock will also stream select WNBA Playoff games. See below for the full schedule.

Click here for additional information

Who are the on-air talent for WNBA coverage?

Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller will serve as studio analysts; Maria Taylor and LaChina Robinson as studio hosts; LaChina Robinson and Sarah Kustok as game analysts; and Zora Stephenson, Noah Eagle, and Michael Grady as play-by-play voices. Ashley ShahAhmadi, Jordan Cornette, and Caroline Pineda as courtside reporters.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.