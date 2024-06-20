 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Marketa Vondrousova
Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova retires from Berlin match because of injury
Alex Nedeljkovic
Penguins re-sign goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a 2-year contract
NCAA March Madness
Report: NCAA presents options to expand March Madness tournaments from current 68 teams

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tomkimrd1hl_240620.jpg
Highlights: Kim finishes Rd. 1 strong at Travelers
nbc_golf_travelersrd1hl_240620.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 1
nbc_smx_amaconnections_240620.jpg
Reflecting on legends who defined AMA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Marketa Vondrousova
Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova retires from Berlin match because of injury
Alex Nedeljkovic
Penguins re-sign goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a 2-year contract
NCAA March Madness
Report: NCAA presents options to expand March Madness tournaments from current 68 teams

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tomkimrd1hl_240620.jpg
Highlights: Kim finishes Rd. 1 strong at Travelers
nbc_golf_travelersrd1hl_240620.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 1
nbc_smx_amaconnections_240620.jpg
Reflecting on legends who defined AMA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Las Vegas Aces become the first WNBA team to sell out every home game in a season

  
Published June 20, 2024 06:51 PM

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Aces became the first WNBA team to sell out every home game in a season when the final tickets were claimed for a Sept. 3 matchup against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

That game is one of two scheduled for T-Mobile Arena, which is bigger than the Aces’ usual home venue. The Aces will play Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever there on July 2.

The other 18 home games for the two-time defending champions are at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Las Vegas in March also became the first team to ever sell out its allotment of season tickets, leaving only individual game tickets available.

The Aces set a team attendance record for Michelob Ultra Arena when 10,424 people showed up for a WNBA Finals rematch with New York, which the Liberty won 90-82.

Las Vegas set a franchise home record when 17,406 watched the Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 100-85 last season at T-Mobile Arena.

The Aces led the WNBA in attendance last season when they averaged 9,551 fans. They are averaging 10,379 this season, fourth in the league.

The Fever lead the WNBA with a 16,757 average, breaking their total attendance mark from last year just five games into the season.

Their rise in attendance comes at a time the league is receiving attention like never before it in its 28-year history. Much of that is because of a strong rookie class that includes Clark and Reese. The overall league attendance average is 9,195, which is on pace for the highest in 22 years.