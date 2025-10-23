Report: Sandy Brondello to become first coach of Toronto Tempo

Sandy Brondello is set to become the first coach of the Toronto Tempo, a person familiar with the hire told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made. Brondello’s contract with the New York Liberty wasn’t renewed after the season after leading the team to its first WNBA championship in 2024. The Liberty were beset injuries this season and knocked out in the first round of the playoffs.

Now Brondello will be in charge of the expansion Tempo, who will begin play next year. The veteran coach was also up for the Dallas Wings’ open head coach position. The Seattle Storm also have an opening for a head coach.

The news was first reported by the website The Next.

Brondello went 107-53 in four seasons with New York, giving her the most wins in franchise history. The Liberty got off to a franchise-best start, winning nine straight games, only to stumble over the next few months as injuries took their toll.

Before coming to New York, Brondello led the Phoenix Mercury to a championship in her eight seasons with that team. She was hired before the 2022 season by the Liberty after she helped the Mercury reach the WNBA Finals in 2021.

New York lost in the finals to Las Vegas in 2023 before winning the championship last year in a decisive Game 5 overtime victory over Minnesota.