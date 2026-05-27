Sabally was 11 of 14 from the floor, while Mabrey made 9 of her 13 shots to help Toronto shoot 56%.
Highlights: Tempo outpace the Sky in Chicago
Three players on the Tempo score over 20 points as Toronto gets a road win against the Chicago Sky.
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Highlights: Tempo outpace the Sky in Chicago
Highlights: Tempo outpace the Sky in Chicago
Three players on the Tempo score over 20 points as Toronto gets a road win against the Chicago Sky.
Highlights: Lynx thwart Sky’s comeback attempt
Highlights: Lynx thwart Sky's comeback attempt
Natasha Howard scored 26 points for the Minnesota Lynx as they took to the road and weathered a fourth-quarter push by the Chicago Sky to emerge victorious and move to 4-2 on the year.
Highlights: Bueckers pushes Wings over Sky
Highlights: Bueckers pushes Wings over Sky
The Wings came out on top over the Sky in a duel between the Wings and Sky.
What does Jackson’s ACL injury mean for the Sky?
What does Jackson's ACL injury mean for the Sky?
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby unpack the news that Rickea Jackson will be out for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury. They also discuss Natasha Cloud's comments after the game.
Bet on Sky to make playoffs even with Jackson out
Bet on Sky to make playoffs even with Jackson out
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell react to news that Chicago Sky leading scorer Rickea Jackson will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL and discuss why the team is still a good bet to make the playoffs.
HLs: Jaquez scores 20 in win over Lynx
HLs: Jaquez scores 20 in win over Lynx
Chicago rookie Gabriela Jaquez dropped 20 points to lift the Sky past Minnesota 86-79.
HLs: Sky hold off Valkyries for win in the Bay
HLs: Sky hold off Valkyries for win in the Bay
The Chicago Sky overcame an early 12-point deficit and took over in the second half to pull out a 69-63 win versus the Golden State Valkyries behind 18 points from Rickea Jackson.
Sky’s Jaquez prepares for WNBA rookie season
Sky's Jaquez prepares for WNBA rookie season
After the 2026 WNBA Draft, Gabriela Jaquez reflects on her experience after going No. 5 to the Chicago Sky after a successful career at UCLA.
2026 WNBA Draft adds to league intrigue
2026 WNBA Draft adds to league intrigue
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby recap the 2026 WNBA Draft, from the impeccable looks to the most interesting selections.