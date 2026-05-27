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MLB: Houston Astros at Miami Marlins
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Josh Hader nearing return, Kenley Jansen departs with groin injury
WNBA: Toronto Tempo at Chicago Sky
Nyara Sabally scores career-high 29 and the Tempo beat the Sky 111-104
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty
New York Liberty beat the Phoenix Mercury 84-74 boosted by 23-0 third-quarter run

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Highlights: Tempo outpace the Sky in Chicago
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Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Miami Marlins
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Josh Hader nearing return, Kenley Jansen departs with groin injury
WNBA: Toronto Tempo at Chicago Sky
Nyara Sabally scores career-high 29 and the Tempo beat the Sky 111-104
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty
New York Liberty beat the Phoenix Mercury 84-74 boosted by 23-0 third-quarter run

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_temposky_260527.jpg
Highlights: Tempo outpace the Sky in Chicago
nbc_wnba_libmerc_260527_2.jpg
Highlights: Johannes powers Liberty past Mercury
nbc_nba_enjoy_knickstalk_260527.jpg
Are Knicks better suited facing OKC in NBA Finals?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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WNBA: Toronto Tempo at Chicago Sky
Nyara Sabally scores career-high 29 and the Tempo beat the Sky 111-104
Sabally was 11 of 14 from the floor, while Mabrey made 9 of her 13 shots to help Toronto shoot 56%.
Highlights: Tempo outpace the Sky in Chicago
May 27, 2026 11:37 PM
Three players on the Tempo score over 20 points as Toronto gets a road win against the Chicago Sky.
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