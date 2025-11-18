Women’s College Basketball News

 Skip navigation
MLB: Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Latest signings, top players, and biggest offseason deals
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Aiden Harris.png
Defensive Lineman Aiden Harris Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Allen Evans.png
Defensive Back Allen Evans Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

nbc_rbs_paulgeorge_251118.jpg
George makes season debut for 76ers
Lionsthumb.jpg
Lions still favored to win NFC North sitting third
nbc_csu_eaglesdefense_251118.jpg
How Eagles' front four, secondary dominated Lions

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Latest signings, top players, and biggest offseason deals
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Aiden Harris.png
Defensive Lineman Aiden Harris Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Allen Evans.png
Defensive Back Allen Evans Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

nbc_rbs_paulgeorge_251118.jpg
George makes season debut for 76ers
Lionsthumb.jpg
Lions still favored to win NFC North sitting third
nbc_csu_eaglesdefense_251118.jpg
How Eagles’ front four, secondary dominated Lions

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Latest NCAAW News

Kim Barnes Arico
Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico set to face UConn for first time in 13 years
Kim Barnes Arico has fond memories of her last time coaching against Geno Auriemma and UConn 13 years ago.
Ohio State v Connecticut
UConn’s Reinvention: How depth and modern basketball are fueling a repeat push
UConn’s 100–68 win over Ohio State on Sunday showcased the Huskies’ evolution without Paige Bueckers, and their potential to make another deep run.
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan and TCU climb into top 10 of women’s AP Top 25 after big wins over ranked opponents
Michigan’s win over Notre Dame was its biggest ever over a Top 25 team.
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ohio St. at Connecticut
Sarah Strong’s double-double leads top-ranked UConn past Ohio State 100-68
Sarah Strong had 29 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, five steals, and three blocked shots, and Azzi Fudd added 19 points and seven assists as top-ranked UConn defeated Ohio State 100-68 on Sunday.
Mentions
  • uconn.png UConn Huskies
  • Ohio State.png Ohio State Buckeyes
  • + More
nbc_cbb_uscwatkinscomp_250404.jpg
JuJu Watkins heeds a call to service, community that underpins her commitment to fans
Her family instilled altruistic principles before she garnered fame in women’s basketball.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: OCT 30 Women's Ferris State at Michigan
Olson scores 20, No. 14 Michigan women overwhelm No. 18 Notre Dame 93-54 in Shamrock Classic
Olivia Olson scored 20 points and No. 14 Michigan blasted Hannah Hidalgo and No. 18 Notre Dame 93-54 in the Shamrock Classic on Saturday, the worst loss for the Fighting Irish in more than two decades.
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Reaching 67 points is creating a ‘6-7' frenzy at college basketball games across the country
Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk and the sixth-ranked Sooners became the latest college team to send fans into a frenzy when they hit 67 points in an 89-61 victory against North Alabama on Friday.
nbc_oht_jujuinjury_250327.jpg
JuJu Watkins deals with adversity while navigating transcendence in return of ‘On The Rise’
A devastating knee injury ended the sophomore season of the USC superstar who has become a global phenomenon.
North Carolina v UCLA
Betts’ 20 points, 10 rebounds power No. 3 UCLA past No. 11 North Carolina
All-American Lauren Betts and teammate Kiki Rice both posted double-doubles while leading the Bruins to their second win over a ranked team in No. 11 North Carolina after toppling No. 6 Oklahoma just three days earlier.
NCAA Womens Basketball: Florida State at Connecticut
How to watch Ohio State vs No. 1 UConn: TV, live stream info, storylines for Sunday’s game
The No.1 UConn Huskies host the Ohio State Buckeyes of the Big Ten on Sunday at noon ET on Peacock.
Mentions
  • uconn.png UConn Huskies
  • Ohio State.png Ohio State Buckeyes
  • + More
