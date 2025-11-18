Women’s College Basketball News
Kim Barnes Arico has fond memories of her last time coaching against Geno Auriemma and UConn 13 years ago.
UConn’s 100–68 win over Ohio State on Sunday showcased the Huskies’ evolution without Paige Bueckers, and their potential to make another deep run.
Michigan’s win over Notre Dame was its biggest ever over a Top 25 team.
Sarah Strong had 29 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, five steals, and three blocked shots, and Azzi Fudd added 19 points and seven assists as top-ranked UConn defeated Ohio State 100-68 on Sunday.
Her family instilled altruistic principles before she garnered fame in women’s basketball.
Olivia Olson scored 20 points and No. 14 Michigan blasted Hannah Hidalgo and No. 18 Notre Dame 93-54 in the Shamrock Classic on Saturday, the worst loss for the Fighting Irish in more than two decades.
Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk and the sixth-ranked Sooners became the latest college team to send fans into a frenzy when they hit 67 points in an 89-61 victory against North Alabama on Friday.
A devastating knee injury ended the sophomore season of the USC superstar who has become a global phenomenon.
All-American Lauren Betts and teammate Kiki Rice both posted double-doubles while leading the Bruins to their second win over a ranked team in No. 11 North Carolina after toppling No. 6 Oklahoma just three days earlier.
The No.1 UConn Huskies host the Ohio State Buckeyes of the Big Ten on Sunday at noon ET on Peacock.
