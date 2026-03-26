How to watch the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA women’s tournament: Schedule, TV, tipoff times

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament will resume its March Madness Friday and Saturday with the eight Sweet Sixteen games being played in the two regionals held in Fort Worth, Texas, and Sacramento, California.

On tap for Thrusday are Vanderbilt vs. Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m., followed by UConn vs. No. 4 Carolina at 5 p.m., UCLA vs. Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. and LSU vs. Duke at 10 p.m.

Friday will bring Michigan vs. Louisville at 12:30 p.m., followed by Texas vs. Kentucky at 3 p.m., South Carolina vs. Oklahoma at 5:30 p.m. and TCU vs. Viginia at 8 p.m.

The winners will play in the Elite Elght on March 29-30.

There are six teams from the SEC in the Sweet Sixteen this year, including top-seeded South Carolina and Texas and second-seeded Vanderbilt and LSU. South Carolina and Texas each will be playing conference opponents with the Gamecocks taking on the Oklahoma Sooners and the Longhorns matched up with the Kentucky Wildcats.

More information below on the Sweet Sixteen schedule and watch the 2026 Women’s March Madness tournament.

Oklahoma will be confident vs. South Carolina Oklahoma was the only team to beat South Carolina in conference play this season. Can the Sooners do it again in the Sweet 16?

When are the Women’s Sweet 16 Tournament games?

(All times ET, seeding in parentheses)

Friday, March 27

Region 1 — Fort Worth, Texas

(2) Vanderbilt vs. (6) Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

(1) UConn vs. (4) North Carolina, 5 p.m.. ESPN

Region 2 — Sacramento, California

(1) UCLA vs. (4) Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

(2) LSU vs. (3) Duke, 10 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, March 28

Region 3 — Fort Worth, Texas

(2) Michigan vs. (3) Louisville, 12:30 p.m., ABC

(1) Texas vs. (5) Kentucky, 3 p.m., ABC

Region 4 — Sacramento, California

(1) South Carolina vs. (4) Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

(3) TCU vs. (10) Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPN

Where can I watch women’s March Madness games?

The women’s March Madness tournament will be available across the family of ESPN networks. Click here for the full schedule.

RELATED: NBC Sports experts share Final Four predictions

Upcoming 2026 Women’s March Madness Schedule

March 29-30: Elite Eight

Elite Eight Friday, April 3: Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona

Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona Sunday, April 5: NCAA championship game, 3:30 p.m. ET

RELATED: 2026 NCAA Men’s March Madness Tournament Schedule, Scores, and more

Women’s March Madness 2026 Scores

Wednesday, March 18 - First Four

(11) Nebraska 75, (11) Richmond 56

(16) Missouri State 85, (16) SFA 75

Thursday, March 19 - First Four

(16) Southern U. 65, (16) Samford 53

(10) Virginia 57, (10) Arizona State 55

Friday, March 20 - Round of 64

(3) Duke 81, (14) Col. of Charleston 64

(3) TCU 86, (14) UC San Diego 40

(8) Oregon 70, (9) Virginia Tech 60

(6) Baylor 67, (11) Nebraska 62

(6) Washington 72, (11) South Dakota State 54

(5) Maryland 99, (12) Murray State 67

(5) Ole Miss 81, (12) Gonzaga 66

(1) Texas 87, (16) Missouri State 45

(2) Michigan 83, (15) Holy Cross 46

(4) North Carolina 82, (13) Western Illinois 51

(2) LSU 116, (15) Jacksonville 58

(4) Minnesota 75, (13) Green Bay 58

(5) Michigan State 65, (12) Colorado State 62

(7) NC State 76, (10) Tennessee 61

(7) Texas Tech 57, (10) Villanova 52

(4) Oklahoma 89, (13) Idaho 59

Saturday, March 21 - Round of 64

(3) Ohio State 75, (14) Howard 54

(3) Louisville 72, (14) Vermont 52

(1) South Carolina 103, (16) Southern 34

(10) Virginia 82, (7) Georgia 73 (OT)

(6) Notre Dame 79, (11) Fairfield 60

(6) Alabama 68, (11) Rhode Island 55

(5) Kentucky 71, (12) James Madison 56

(1) UConn 90, (16) UTSA 52

(9) Southern California 71, (8) Clemson 67 (OT)

(2) Iowa 58, (15) FDU 48

(4) West Virginia 82, (13) Miami (Ohio) 54

(9) Syracuse 72, (8) Iowa State 63

(2) Vanderbilt 102, (15) High Point 61

(8) Oklahoma St. 82, (9) Princeton 68

(7) Illinois 66, (10) Colorado 57

(1) UCLA 96, (16) Cal Baptist 43

Saturday, March 22 - Round of 32

(4) North Carolina 74, (5) Maryland 66

(2) Michigan 92, (7) N.C. State 63

(4) Minnesota 65, (5) Ole Miss 63

(2) LSU 101, (7) Texas Tech 47

(3) Duke 69, (6) Baylor 46

(1) Texas 100, (8) Oregon 58

(4) Oklahoma 77, (5) Michigan St. 71

(3) TCU 62, (6) Washington 59 (OT)

Monday, March 23 - Round of 32

(3) Louisville 69, (6) Alabama 68

(10) Virginia 83, (2) Iowa 75

(6) Notre Dame 83, (3) Ohio St. 73

(5) Kentucky 74, (4) West Virginia 73

(1) UConn 98, (9) Syracuse 45

(2) Vanderbilt 75, (7) Illinois 57

(1) South Carolina 101, (9) Southern California 61

(1) UCLA 87, (8) Oklahoma St. 68