What March Madness games are on today? Women’s college basketball tournament Elite Eight Schedule

The Women’s March Madness excitement continues today with the Elite Eight, starting at 1 PM ET as No. 1 South Carolina takes on No. 2 Duke, followed by No. 1 UCLA vs No. 3 LSU at 3 PM ET on ABC. See below to find out which teams are competing, how to watch information, scores, and more.

What women’s March Madness games are on today?

Sunday, March 30 - Elite Eight:

(1) South Carolina vs. (2) Duke, 1 p.m. on ABC



(1) UCLA vs. (3) LSU, 3 p.m. on ABC

Monday, March 31 - Elite Eight:

(1) Texas vs. (2) TCU, 7 p.m. on ESPN



(1) Southern California vs. (2) UConn, 9 p.m. on ESPN

Remaining women’s March Madness 2025 schedule:

Elite Eight : March 30-31

: March 30-31 Final Four: Friday, April 4

Friday, April 4 NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 6

NCAA Tournament First Round — Scores and Results

(6) Michigan 80, (11) Iowa State 74

(4) Kentucky 79, (13) Liberty 78

(9) Indiana 76, (8) Utah 68

(3) Notre Dame 106, (14) Stephen F. Austin 54

(5) Kansas State 85, (12) Fairfield 41

(4) Baylor 73, (13) Grand Canyon 60

(2) TCU 73, (15) FDU 51

(1) South Carolina 108, (16) Tennessee Tech 48

(10) Oregon 77, (7) Vanderbilt 73 (OT)

(4) Ohio State 71, (13) Montana State 51

(5) Ole Miss 83, (12) Ball State 65

(7) Louisville 63, (10) Nebraska 58

(8) Richmond 74, (9) Georgia Tech 49

(5) Tennessee 101, (12) South Florida 66

(2) Duke 86, (15) Lehigh 25

(1) UCLA 84, (16) Southern U. 46

(6) Iowa 92, (11) Murray State 57

(2) UConn 103, (15) Arkansas State 34

(5) Alabama 81, (12) Green Bay 67

(2) NC State 75, (15) Vermont 55

(6) West Virginia 78, (11) Columbia 59

(3) Oklahoma 81, (14) FGCU 58

(1) Southern California 71, (16) UNC Greensboro 25

(10) South Dakota State 74, (7) Oklahoma State 68

(4) Maryland 82, (13) Norfolk State 69

(3) North Carolina 70, (14) Oregon State 49

(7) Michigan State 64, (10) Harvard 50

(9) Mississippi State 59, (8) California 46

(8) Illinois 66, (9) Creighton 57

(6) Florida State 94, (11) George Mason 59

(1) Texas 105, (16) William & Mary 61

(3) LSU 103, (14) San Diego State 48

NCAA Tournament Second Round — Scores and Results

(2) Duke 59, (10) Oregon 53

(3) Notre Dame 76, (6) Michigan 55

(5) Kansas State 80, (4) Kentucky 79 (OT)

(1) South Carolina 64, (9) Indiana 53

(5) Ole Miss 69, (4) Baylor 63

(2) TCU 85, (7) Louisville 70

(5) Tennessee 82, (4) Ohio State 67

(1) UCLA 84 vs. (8) Richmond 67

(2) NC State 83, (7) Michigan State 49

(1) Texas 65, (8) Illinois 48

(3) Oklahoma 96, (6) Iowa 62

(4) Maryland 111, (5) Alabama 108 (2OT)

(3) LSU 101, (6) Florida State 71

(3) North Carolina 58, (6) West Virginia 47

(2) UConn 91, (10) South Dakota State 57

(1) Southern California 96, (9) Mississippi State 59

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 — Scores and Results

(2) Duke 47, (3) North Carolina 38

(1) South Carolina 71, (4) Maryland 67

(3) LSU 80, (2) NC State 73

(1) UCLA 76, (5) Ole Miss 62

