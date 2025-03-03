 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Francisco Alvarez

  
Published March 3, 2025 02:34 PM
Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Francisco AlvarezNYM - C
Bats: RAge: 23Mixed 5x5: $0 | NL 5x5: $8
2024: C:96Mixed 2026: $1 | 2027: $1
Outlook: Everything was supposed to click for Álvarez last season. Instead, he regressed dramatically. He had moments where growth seemed obvious, then would go weeks on end without a competent at-bat as he oddly moved himself further from the plate to cover a hole up-and-in the strike zone. Then, he fell victim to more pitches low-and-away, obviously. It was a series of potentially over-adjustments that overshadowed the fact that he played the whole season at 22 years old while again showcasing high-end power and solid swing decisions despite playing through some injuries. He’s played the 12th-most games and is tied for the second-most homeruns of any catcher all-time in the Live Ball Era before turning 23. He’s a breakout candidate once again for these historical precedents alone. Add the tools and it feels like it’s just a matter of time before things click.
