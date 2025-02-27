2025 Fantasy Preview: James Wood

Outlook: Originally coming to the Nationals from the Padres as a key piece in the Juan Soto trade, Wood is a 6-foot-7 behemoth with plus-speed and elite power who rarely chases pitches out of the strike zone. Those gaudy tools were on display last season where his 162 game pace would have yielded 20 home runs and 30 stolen bases with nearly an .800 OPS as a 21-year-old. Most amazingly, it didn’t feel like he was even scratching the surface of his massive potential. He didn’t pull a fly ball until the 42nd game of his career. Yes, 42 games, 177 plate appearances, and more than 700 pitches into his career before pulling a single fly ball. Funny enough, that first pulled fly ball traveled an estimated 417 feet deep into the right field stands. His pull rate climbed to about league average from that point on, but he still hit more than half of all his batted balls on the ground. That makes it even more impressive he was able to be as productive as he was. Any small adjustments, and we’re looking at a potential first rounder next year with a floor that should offer power, speed, and a solid batting average. If you’re looking for the league’s next breakout star, Wood is a great bet.