Top News

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Oakland Athletics
2025 Fantasy Preview: Lawrence Butler
The Classic Meet 90th Opening day of horse racing at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.
How to watch 1/ST Horse Racing Tour 2025: Schedule, TV/stream info for Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Teoscar Hernández

Top Clips

nbc_pl_soucek_250227.jpg
Soucek puts West Ham ahead of Leicester City
nbc_pl_davidornstein_250227.jpg
Report: Arsenal interested in Ashworth
nbc_csu_thunterplaying_250227.jpg
Hunter is ‘dug in’ on playing both WR, CB in NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: James Wood

  
Published February 27, 2025 03:34 PM
James WoodWSH - OF
Bats: LAge: 22Mixed 5x5: $22 | NL 5x5: $22
2024: LF:79Mixed 2026: $27 | 2027: $29
Outlook: Originally coming to the Nationals from the Padres as a key piece in the Juan Soto trade, Wood is a 6-foot-7 behemoth with plus-speed and elite power who rarely chases pitches out of the strike zone. Those gaudy tools were on display last season where his 162 game pace would have yielded 20 home runs and 30 stolen bases with nearly an .800 OPS as a 21-year-old. Most amazingly, it didn’t feel like he was even scratching the surface of his massive potential. He didn’t pull a fly ball until the 42nd game of his career. Yes, 42 games, 177 plate appearances, and more than 700 pitches into his career before pulling a single fly ball. Funny enough, that first pulled fly ball traveled an estimated 417 feet deep into the right field stands. His pull rate climbed to about league average from that point on, but he still hit more than half of all his batted balls on the ground. That makes it even more impressive he was able to be as productive as he was. Any small adjustments, and we’re looking at a potential first rounder next year with a floor that should offer power, speed, and a solid batting average. If you’re looking for the league’s next breakout star, Wood is a great bet.
