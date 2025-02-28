 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates-Media Day
Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Preview: 2025 rankings, player profiles, stats, projections, outlook
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tarik Skubal
Monday Night RAW
How to watch 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber: TV & streaming info, match card, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returns

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_restrepointv_250228.jpg
Restrepo: I’ve shown that I can do everything
nbc_pft_mcmillanintv_250228.jpg
McMillan likens his game to 11-time NFL Pro Bowler
nbc_pft_shoughintv_250228.jpg
Shough: Being 25 years old is ‘an advantage’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates-Media Day
Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Preview: 2025 rankings, player profiles, stats, projections, outlook
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tarik Skubal
Monday Night RAW
How to watch 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber: TV & streaming info, match card, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returns

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_restrepointv_250228.jpg
Restrepo: I’ve shown that I can do everything
nbc_pft_mcmillanintv_250228.jpg
McMillan likens his game to 11-time NFL Pro Bowler
nbc_pft_shoughintv_250228.jpg
Shough: Being 25 years old is ‘an advantage’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Paul Skenes

  
Published February 28, 2025 10:37 AM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Paul SkenesPIT - SP
Throws: RAge: 22Mixed 5x5: $38 | NL 5x5: $39
2024: Started: 23 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $36 | 2027: $34
Outlook: The Pirates caught some flack for not having Skenes, the first overall pick in the 2023 draft, open last season in their rotation, but they’re used to the gripes by now and things wound up pretty much as they should have anyway; Skenes won Rookie of the Year and claimed his full season of service time despite not debuting until May 11. In 23 major league starts, Skenes allowed just 31 runs, and in spite of the Pirates wanting to protect him, he was efficient enough to go six innings on 16 occasions. He never allowed more than six hits and only struck out fewer than six batters three times (once being Game 161, when he was pulled after two scoreless frames). It would have been a masterful showing even if he weren’t only one year out of college, and Skenes enters 2025 No. 1 on the pitching big board as a result. He’s probably a little riskier than Tarik Skubal in terms of health, but there were no red flags last year. It’d still be difficult to eschew a bat in favor of a pitcher in round one this year, but if anyone is worth it, it’s Skenes.
PaulSkenes.jpg

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Mentions
Skenes_Paul.jpg Paul Skenes Pittsburgh Pirates Primary Logo Pittsburgh Pirates