2025 Fantasy Preview: Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Saquon Barkley’s arrival didn’t dent Hurts’ elite rushing value.



Eagles offense stays the course under new coordinator Kevin Patullo.



Hurts’ fantasy ceiling depends on Barkley regression or unexpected passing volume spike.

Jalen Hurts QB - Philadelphia Eagles Age: 26 HT: 6-1 WT: 223 Bye:9

2024: Did you know that Saquon Barkley is good? The Eagles did. And golly, was it transformational to their offense in 2024. Also, it barely dented Jalen Hurts’ rushing production at all, as he again went 150/630/14 on the ground and staked a claim as one of fantasy football’s best producers. Philadelphia’s passing volume took a hit because they simply did not need to throw, and that was the hit that kept Hurts anchored far away from the per-game fantasy point average of Lamar Jackson. Hurts also missed most fantasy football championship games with a concussion. We hope his brain has recovered completely.

What’s changed: The NFL failed to ban the tush-push, so we don’t have to contemplate what that would have meant for Hurts. Stay tuned for the 2026 guide on that one. The only starter the Eagles lost offensively this offseason was right guard Mekhi Becton. Kevin Patullo was elevated to offensive coordinator after Kellen Moore took the Saints job, but the Eagles were already going with “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it” about a Barkley-centric offense after their bye last year and we doubt much will change there in 2025.

2025 Outlook: Hurts will remain a top-five fantasy quarterback, but the case for him to be more than that likely relies on regression from Barkley and/or an injury to the superstar back. The Eagles passing game will get theirs and we’re sure that there will be games where they shine, but we’re still looking for the defense that can eliminate Hurts and Barkley on the ground from the proceedings. Hurts’ problem is that he’s the second option in that pecking order.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 PHI 15 306 460 67 3701 22 6 760 13 378 378 378 2023 PHI 17 352 538 65 3858 23 15 605 15 357 357 357 2024 PHI 15 248 361 69 2903 18 5 630 14 315 315 315 PROJ 2025 PHI 17 341 515 66 3571 23 10 582 15 364 364 364

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group