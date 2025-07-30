2025 Fantasy Preview: Jordan Love

2025 Green Bay Packers Fantasy Preview: Can Jordan Love return to form? Josh Jacobs led the way for Green Bay in 2024, leaving fantasy drafters who bet on Jordan Love and the passing game in the dust. Love is poised for a 2025 rebound while Jacobs remains an RB1.

Jordan Love 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Love’s production dipped slightly, but remained a steady QB2 option.

Packers added rookie WRs Matthew Golden and Savion Williams for support.

and for support. Familiar system and deep weapons make Love a high-floor QB2.

Jordan Love QB, Green Bay Packers Bye:5 Age: 26 HT: 6-4 WT: 219

2024: Amidst the competitive NFC North, Love led the Packers to an 11-6 record and a Wild Card berth. It was Love’s second full season as the starter and though 3,389 yards and 25 touchdowns in 15 games are serviceable numbers, they decreased from 2023. Love still averaged 8.0 yards per attempt as the Packers passed the ball less frequently with Josh Jacobs taking on a workhorse load. In addition to Jacobs, a mixture of receiving weapons made up Love’s offensive playmakers and his output led to a solid QB2 fantasy finish.

What’s changed: The Packers drafted wide receivers Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the 2025 NFL Draft’s first and third rounds, respectively. Golden has a chance to become Love’s top receiving option and adds to a diverse group of pass-catchers. Josh Jacobs, Jayden Reed, and other starters from last season are still with the Packers, Golden and Williams just add more options for Love.

Outlook: Entering just his third full season as a starter, Love has prior success with Matt LeFleur’s system and a solid offensive playmaking group. He isn’t much of a runner and the Green Bay offense won’t always have flash, but Love can deliver a high-end QB2 performance this season.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 GB 4 14 21 67 195 1 0 -1 0 12 12 12 2023 GB 17 372 579 64 4159 32 11 247 4 319 319 319 2024 GB 15 268 425 63 3389 25 11 83 1 234 234 234 PROJ 2025 GB 17 367 588 62 4210 28 13 174 2 283 283 283

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

