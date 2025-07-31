Amon-Ra St. Brown fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

2025 Detroit Lions Fantasy Preview: Does the end of season Gibbs show return? The principal players have all returned. Does losing Ben Johnson blunt things for the Lions in fantasy football?

Amon-Ra St. Brown 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Touchdowns masked a dip in volume and yardage last year.

New OC, rising Jamo threaten St. Brown’s target share stability.

Still elite, but 2024 confirmed he’s a tier below the top WRs.

Amon-Ra St. Brown WR - Detroit Lions Bye: 8 Age: 25 HT: 6-0 WT: 202

2024: St. Brown was one of many star receivers who put up good numbers in 2024 but didn’t quite live up to the hype. Coming off a 1,500-yard campaign, St. Brown’s 1,263 yards were rather underwhelming, especially considering that he played one more game. His 2024 was nearly identical to his 2022 outing, with the caveat that he scored a career-high 12 touchdowns this time around, helping to even out the yardage decline. The downturn in production can be explained in part by the breakout of Jameson Williams. ARSB earned seven deep targets in 2024 compared to 15 in the prior season. His target share fell by three percent in total.

What’s changed: The Lions lost offensive mastermind Ben Johnson to Chicago’s head coaching vacancy after the season. He and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, hired as the Jets’ boss, both took other Detroit staffers with them. St. Brown has been out this offseason while recovering from a cleanup procedure on his knee. In the meantime, the remaining Detroit coaches have showered Jamo with praise. New offensive coordinator John Morton has already said he sees another breakout coming for him.

Outlook: It’s a long-shot for Williams to unseat St. Brown as the Lions’ top receiver, but it wouldn’t be surprising for him to continue encroaching on St. Brown’s target share. Sam LaPorta should also be healthier this year and Detroit spent a Day Two pick on Arkansas wideout Isaac TeSlaa. St. Brown isn’t going anywhere, but 2024 showed why he’s in a tier behind the likes of Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 DET 16 106 146 1161 11 72.6 6 6 268 215 162 2023 DET 16 119 164 1515 12.7 94.7 10 10 331 271 212 2024 DET 17 115 141 1263 11 74.3 12 12 316 259 201 PROJ. 2025 DET 17 108 151 1133 10.5 66.6 8 8 269 215 161

