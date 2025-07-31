Amon-Ra St. Brown fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Amon-Ra St. Brown 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot
- Touchdowns masked a dip in volume and yardage last year.
- New OC, rising Jamo threaten St. Brown’s target share stability.
- Still elite, but 2024 confirmed he’s a tier below the top WRs.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR - Detroit Lions
|Bye: 8
|Age: 25
|HT: 6-0
|WT: 202
2024: St. Brown was one of many star receivers who put up good numbers in 2024 but didn’t quite live up to the hype. Coming off a 1,500-yard campaign, St. Brown’s 1,263 yards were rather underwhelming, especially considering that he played one more game. His 2024 was nearly identical to his 2022 outing, with the caveat that he scored a career-high 12 touchdowns this time around, helping to even out the yardage decline. The downturn in production can be explained in part by the breakout of Jameson Williams. ARSB earned seven deep targets in 2024 compared to 15 in the prior season. His target share fell by three percent in total.
What’s changed: The Lions lost offensive mastermind Ben Johnson to Chicago’s head coaching vacancy after the season. He and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, hired as the Jets’ boss, both took other Detroit staffers with them. St. Brown has been out this offseason while recovering from a cleanup procedure on his knee. In the meantime, the remaining Detroit coaches have showered Jamo with praise. New offensive coordinator John Morton has already said he sees another breakout coming for him.
Outlook: It’s a long-shot for Williams to unseat St. Brown as the Lions’ top receiver, but it wouldn’t be surprising for him to continue encroaching on St. Brown’s target share. Sam LaPorta should also be healthier this year and Detroit spent a Day Two pick on Arkansas wideout Isaac TeSlaa. St. Brown isn’t going anywhere, but 2024 showed why he’s in a tier behind the likes of Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase.
|Year
|Team
|G
|REC
|TAR
|YDS
|AVG
|YD/G
|TD
|TOTTD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|DET
|16
|106
|146
|1161
|11
|72.6
|6
|6
|268
|215
|162
|2023
|DET
|16
|119
|164
|1515
|12.7
|94.7
|10
|10
|331
|271
|212
|2024
|DET
|17
|115
|141
|1263
|11
|74.3
|12
|12
|316
|259
|201
|PROJ. 2025
|DET
|17
|108
|151
|1133
|10.5
|66.6
|8
|8
|269
|215
|161
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs