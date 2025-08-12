Ashton Jeanty fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Ashton Jeanty 2025 Fantasy Preview

Ashton Jeanty RB - Las Vegas Raiders Bye:8 Age: 21 HT: 5-8 WT: 208

2024: An under-the-radar high school talent due to his father’s military career, Jeanty (5’8/211) was lightly recruited out of his Frisco, Texas high school after only one year of starting duties, but quickly blew up in Boise. He was already a nationwide sensation by his true sophomore season in 2023, but it was his 2024 that sent his draft stock stratospheric. With the caveat that he played in three more games than the legendary Barry Sanders, Jeanty’s 2,601 yards rushing were second all time only to Sanders’ 2,628 in 1988.

What’s changed: Obviously a breakaway threat any time he touches the ball, Jeanty boasts otherworldly contact balance. He is ridiculously agile for his thick frame. An underrated pass catcher, Jeanty averaged 3.4 yards per route run in 2023 before the Broncos realized they didn’t need to bother targeting him in 2024. Just hand him the ball.

2025 Outlook: The Raiders don’t appear to be overthinking this one, though Raheem Mostert could handle some third downs to begin the season. If that helps Jeanty best make the transition from the Mountain West to the big leagues, so be it. A special prospect with a stranglehold on early downs, Jeanty is worthy of his lofty summer ADP.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR PROJ.2025 LV 17 261 1176 4.5 69.2 11 39 58 354 1 12 267 247 228

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

