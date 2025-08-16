 Skip navigation
Kyle Pitts fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 16, 2025 07:38 PM
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Kyle Pitts 2025 Fantasy Preview

Kyle PittsTE - Atlanta FalconsBye:5
Age: 24HT: 6-6WT: 250

2024: We are once again hoping this will be the season Kyle Pitts puts it all together. The former No. 4 overall pick caught 47 passes for 602 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games last season, and now finds himself in a prove-it year with his rookie contract set to expire at season’s end. Pitts posted four top-12 fantasy finishes during the first eight weeks of the season, but averaged a paltry 4.7 PPR points per game from Weeks 9 to 18, which can be partially due to Kirk Cousins and the Falcons’ passing game imploding. A capable field stretcher who ranked second among tight ends in air yards per target (8.5) last season, the production has never quite aligned with the potential Pitts showed early in his career.

What’s Changed: Michael Penix Jr. will open the season as the Falcons’ starter. In the three starts Penix made last season, Pitts averaged just 3.3 targets per game and 6.5 PPR points per game. It’s a small sample size, but still not encouraging.

Outlook: His freaky athleticism continues to keep us intrigued, but there’s little reason to believe Pitts, whose 0.155 targets per route run ranked fourth lowest among tight ends who saw 50-plus targets last season. A tight end who doesn’t command targets is hard to trust in fantasy, making Pitts a risky bet as anything more than a mid-TE2.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 ATL 10 28 59 356 12.7 35.6 2 2 76 62 48
2023 ATL 17 53 90 667 12.6 39.2 3 3 137 111 84
2024 ATL 17 47 74 602 12.8 35.4 4 4 131 108 84
PROJ. 2025 ATL 17 49 84 581 11.8 34.2 4 4 131 107 82

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

