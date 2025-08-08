Matthew Golden fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

2025 Green Bay Packers Fantasy Preview: Can Jordan Love return to form? Josh Jacobs led the way for Green Bay in 2024, leaving fantasy drafters who bet on Jordan Love and the passing game in the dust. Love is poised for a 2025 rebound while Jacobs remains an RB1.

Matthew Golden 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Golden flashed late at Texas, then blazed a 4.29 Forty before landing in GB.

Joins crowded Packers WR room with Christian Watson rehabbing ACL.

rehabbing ACL. Big-play upside likely makes Golden a boom-or-bust Best Ball target.

Matthew Golden WR - Green Bay Packers Bye:5 Age: 22 HT: 5-11 WT: 191

2024: Golden transferred from Houston to Texas for his third and final season of college football. He didn’t immediately take over as a clear No. 1 receiver, but his presence was impossible to ignore. Golden had multiple touchdowns in three games before the college football postseason. He then erupted for 411 yards in the SEC Championship and three playoff games.

What’s changed: Golden cemented his status as a first-round pick at the NFL Combine by running a 4.29 Forty. The Packers finally took the plunge on a Day One receiver by taking him with the No. 23 overall pick. He joins a messy receiver room with Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, and fellow rookie Savion Williams all fighting for work. Christian Watson is recovering from a late-season torn ACL, putting his Week 1 availability up in the air.

2025 Outlook: Golden should step into a starting role right away, but his ability to earn targets alongside Green Bay’s stable of receivers is the biggest question. He was targeted on 17.7 percent of his routes in college, an underwhelming mark for NFL or NCAA standards. The Packers are also coming off a season that saw them rank 30th in pass attempts per game. Fantasy managers should expect plenty of splash plays from the rookie, but our inability to predict them could make Golden a stereotypical “better in Best Ball” pick.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR PROJ. 2025 GB 17 65 106 815 12.6 47.9 5 5 178 145 113

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

