Puka Nacua fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

2025 Los Angeles Rams Fantasy Preview: Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams again primed for elite seasons The Rams feature two elite fantasy studs in Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams, and added Davante Adams to bolster a receiving corps that could lead to tremendous fantasy production in 2025.

Puka Nacua 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Post-IR last season, Nacua dominated with elite efficiency and heavy volume.

The Rams replaced Cooper Kupp with Davante Adams this offseason, but Puka remains top target.

Puka Nacua WR - Los Angeles Rams Bye: 8 Age: 24 HT: 6-2 WT: 212

2024: Nacua’s historic rookie season set expectations for year two sky high, but it quickly became clear there was more risk involved than fantasy managers were willing to admit. Nacua went down with a knee injury in training camp, threatening his availability for Week 1. Though he did ultimately suit up for LA’s opener, fantasy managers who exercised caution with his injury were vindicated when he aggravated the issue in Week 1 and was placed on injured reserve. On the other hand, Puka’s fantasy backers got the last laugh when he ripped off a 75/955/3 receiving line in the 10 games he played post-IR.

What’s changed: Nacua overshadowed former superstar Cooper Kupp in the second half of the season, running circles around him in both the counting stats and the advanced metrics. The Rams cut ties with Kupp at the end of the season and replaced him with Davante Adams. The former Jet still topped two yards per route at age 31 and out-produced Garrett Wilson when they shared the field.

Outlook: Though Adams’ numbers remained strong in 2024, Aaron Rodgers was force-feeding him targets once he joined the Jets. Adams won’t have that advantage in LA, meaning fantasy managers shouldn’t be overly concerned with his impact on Nacua. Puka led all receivers in targets per route (.35) and yards per route (3.2). It wasn’t a close race either. He finished as the WR3 in PPR points per game despite leaving multiple contests early. As long as he stays healthy, fantasy managers should expect a top-five finish from Nacua.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2023 LA 17 105 160 1486 14.2 87.4 6 6 299 246 194 2024 LA 11 79 106 990 12.5 90 3 4 207 167 128 PROJ. 2025 LA 17 96 154 1150 11.9 67.6 5 6 257 209 161

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

