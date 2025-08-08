 Skip navigation
Tank Bigsby fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 8, 2025 06:23 PM
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Tank Bigsby 2025 Fantasy Preview

Tank BigsbyRB - Jacksonville JaguarsBye:8
Age: 22HT: 5-11WT: 215

2024: Looking to rebound from a lost rookie year, Bigsby ended up leading the Jaguars in carries, if narrowly. He took the ball 168 times to Travis Etienne’s 150. He was far more effective than his backfield mate, winning the YPC battle 4.6 to 3.7, and lapping Etienne in rush yards over expected. Bigsby did remain a complete non-factor in the passing game, catching all of seven balls on 12 targets. That’s a hard way to make a fantasy living in 2025.

What’s changed: Etienne remains on the roster for now, but fourth-rounder Bhayshul Tuten has arrived to compete for a role as a Mostert-ian sprinter. Neither back figures to challenge Bigsby near the goal line, which keeps him in the mix for touchdowns-based RB3 value.

2025 Outlook: Bigsby won’t feel like a sexy flier, but has a higher floor than some of the other backs in his ADP range. He’s a “safety first” later-round pick.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2023 JAC 17 50 132 2.6 7.8 2 1 4 6 0 2 23 22 22
2024 JAC 16 168 766 4.6 47.9 7 7 12 54 0 7 129 126 122
PROJ.2025 JAC 17 141 662 4.7 38.9 5 7 12 49 0 6 112 108 105

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Mentions
Bigsby_Tank.jpg Tank Bigsby Jacksonville Jaguars Primary Logo Jacksonville Jaguars