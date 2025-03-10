Pepperdine vs. No. 21 Saint Mary’s Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The West Coast Conference Tournament continues tonight with the semifinals at the Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The top-seeded Gaels of Saint Mary’s (27-4) take on the Cinderella of the tournament, the Pepperdine Waves (13-21).

Pepperdine had lost three in a row and six of their last seven games to close out the regular season only to win three straight to begin the WCC Tournament. In the last three days, the Waves have knocked off Portland, Oregon State, and Santa Clara to reach the semis and a date with the No. 21 Gaels of Saint Mary’s.

Saint Mary’s enjoyed a dominant regular season culminating in seven straight wins to close out the regular season. They enter the game more than well-rested having not played since March 1, a 74-64 win at home against Oregon State. Augustas Marciolionis scored 25 in the win.

These schools met on January 18 with the Gaels rolling the Waves, 74-50.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Orleans Arena

City: Las Vegas, NV

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Waves at Gaels

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Pepperdine Waves (+1350), Saint Mary’s Gaels (-5000)

Spread: Gaels -19.5

Total: 134.5 points



Expert picks & predictions for Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Waves & Gaels game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pepperdine at +19.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 135.5.

Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s: Top betting trends and recent stats

Pepperdine has covered the Spread in each of their WCC Tourney games

2 of the 3 WCC Tourney games for Pepperdine have gone OVER the Total

Saint Mary’s has won 8 straight against Pepperdine covering the spread in the last 7

Saint Mary’s closed the regular season with 7 straight wins but covered the spread in just 3 of those games

