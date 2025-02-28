UCLA at No. 20 Purdue Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big Ten men’s basketball season continues tonight as the UCLA Bruins (20-8, 11-6) travel to West Lafayette to take on the No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers (19-9, 11-6).

The Boilermakers are reeling. Losers of four straight, Purdue has dropped from the brink of a 2-seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament to a 5 or 6-seed. Their lack of presence in the paint has been attacked by each of their last four opponents (Michigan, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Indiana).

The Bruins are back in the Midwest after a win Sunday at home over Ohio State, 69-61. UCLA is now 4-2 in February. UCLA is very much alive for at least a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten.

UCLA is 4-4 on the road this season. Purdue is 12-2 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch UCLA at Purdue

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Mackey Arena

City: West Lafayette, IN

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Bruins at Boilermakers

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: UCLA Bruins (+195), Purdue Boilermakers (-235)

Spread: Boilermakers -5.5

Total: 140.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for UCLA at Purdue

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Purdue -5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 140.5.

UCLA at Purdue: Top betting trends and recent stats

This season Purdue has won 14 games against teams with a winning record

UCLA’s last 3 games have stayed under the Total

UCLA has covered the Spread in its last 3 road games

