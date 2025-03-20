UNC Wilmington vs Texas Tech Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness

The final game of Day 1 of the NCAA Tournament features the Seahawks of UNC-Wilmington (27-7) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (25-8).

UNCW, champions of the CAA, have won six in a row. The Seahawks are led by Donovan Newby who averages 14.6 points per game on 39.1% shooting from the field.

Texas Tech lost to Arizona, 86-80, in their only game in the Big 12 Tournament. A popular dark horse in the region, the Red Raiders have won four of their last five games. They are led by JT Toppin who is shooting 54.8% from the field and averaging 18.1 points per game.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch UNCW vs. Texas Tech

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: INTRUST Bank Arena

City: Wichita, KS

Network/Streaming: truTV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Seahawks at Red Raiders

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: UNCW Seahawks (+850), Texas Tech Red Raiders (-1600)

Spread: Red Raiders -14.5

Total: 142.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for UNC Wilmington at Texas Tech

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s Seahawks & Red Raiders game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Texas Tech -14.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 142.5.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

UNC-Wilmington vs. Texas Tech: Top betting trends and recent stats

UNCW has won 6 in a row and covered 4 of the 6 (19-10 ATS for the season)

These teams have never met

Texas Tech has failed to cover the spread in 3 of their last 4 games

The OVER has cashed in 3 of Texas Tech’s last 4 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.