Villanova at Georgetown Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

An old school Big East showdown Tuesday night in Washington, DC when Georgetown (16-13, 7-11) and Villanova (18-12, 11-8) take the court. The hometown Hoyas will be looking to derail the NCAA Tournament hopes of the Wildcats.

Nova has won their last three to get back in the postseason conversation. Georgetown is far more competitive than last season but still has been able to muster only seven conference wins this season. A win over Villanova would be one of the best in the Ed Cooley Era at Georgetown.

Georgetown is 13-5 at home and Villanova is 3-7 on the road this season.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Villanova at Georgetown

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Capital One Arena

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for Wildcats at Hoyas

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Villanova Wildcats (-225), Georgetown Hoyas (+185)

Spread: Wildcats -5.5

Total: 142.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Villanova at Georgetown

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) got the Wildcats at a good number: Villanova -3.5 (-110)

“Villanova has wins over St. John’s, Marquette, and UConn in the conference and Eric Dixon is a stud. This is a veteran team that has five seniors starting and is the 17th-most experienced team in the country, but all of that gets a little murkier if they get swept by Georgetown. The Hoyas won by one point in the first meeting at Nova and NEVER led by more than two points in that game, yet they won. You don’t let something like that happen again. I like Villanova to win the game and cover the -3.5.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Villanova on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Georgetown +5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 142.5.

Villanova at Georgetown: Top betting trends and recent stats

Villanova has won 9 of its last 11 at Georgetown

Each of the last 4 matchups between the Hoyas and the Wildcats has stayed under the Total

Georgetown has covered the spread in its last 4 games against teams with winning records

