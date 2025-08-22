2025 College Football Week 0 Top 25 Poll: Texas, Penn State, Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama headline top 10

Week 0 is one day away and that means we have five months of College Football ahead! Iowa State and Kansas State kick off the Week 0 festivities with a top 25 matchup in Dublin, Ireland ahead of a five-game slate.

It’s one of the best times of the year and with that, it’s time we go over the first top 25 poll of the season. The first AP Poll of the season lists Texas as the No. 1 team but after that — we differ.

While squads like Boise State, SMU, and Indiana all made the College Football Playoff last season and finished in the top 25, only one team from that bunch makes the Week 0 poll.

NBC Sports Vaughn Dalzell’s Week 0 Poll

1. Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns are reloaded. Arch Manning is the Heisman favorite, the running backs are deep, the linebacking unit is one of the best in the country and they are have veterans on the defensive line and secondary.

Texas opens at Ohio State in Week as a +2.5 point underdog and in October, the Longhorns do not play a home game. Texas goes to Florida, who is off a bye week, then to Dallas for the red river rivalry with Oklahoma, a trip to Kentucky who is off a bye, and to Mississippi State to end the month.

The final three games feature a road trip to Georgia before hosting Arkansas and Texas A&M. There’s plenty of opportunity to prove why they’re No. 1 and chances to be upset.

2. Clemson Tigers

When you have the toughest games of the season at the beginning of the season (Vs LSU) and again in the final regular season contest (At South Carolina) — you can play week to week and that’s what Dabo Swinney plans to do this year.

No look-ahead spots and a favorable schedule in-between allows the Tigers to run the table. Cade Klubnik returns for his senior season and is a Heisman favorite coming off 43 total touchdowns and six interceptions.

Klubnik has one of the best WR trios in the country between Antonio Williams, T.J. Moore, and Bryant Wesco, plus nine starters back on defense that on paper appears to have three top-10 units on every level of the defense (DL, LB, DB).

3. Penn State Nittany Lions

James Franklin has his most talented roster at Penn State and essentially most of his playmakers return from last year’s deep run. Drew Allar is a Hesiman hopeful, Nic Singleton and Kaytron Allen were named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, Trebor Pena transferred in from Syracuse to be the star wide receiver and the defense remains a top notch unit that could match last year’s 16.5 points allowed per game (8th-best).

With all of the potential, hype, and promise regarding this teams roster — Penn State and Franklin will still have to overcome their 1-15 record against top five opponents and 4-20 record versus top 10 teams when they host Oregon and visit Ohio State this season.

4. Ohio State Buckeyes

Jeremiah Smith and Julian Sayin will be a hot commodity in 2025, and as time goes on, Sayin will gain experience, but there are more questions than answers in Columbus this season.

Ohio State’s defense has three starters back with zero on the defensive line, their short three offensive line starters from last year, plus the star running back duo of Treyveon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins are in the NFL. There is a lot to replace for the Buckeyes this season and with a home game versus Texas — a loss could put Ohio State on thin ice with Penn State and Michigan still on the schedule.

5. Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs were derailed by injuries at key positions last season, but still found a way to win the SEC Championship. This year, Georgia turns to Gunnar Stockton, Nate Frazier, and an upgraded wide receiver room to go along with one of the best defenses in the country.

Georgia hosts Alabama and Texas to give them an upper hand, plus a road trip to Auburn and a neutral site game versus Florida figure to be the toughest contests. If the Bulldogs go 3-1 or better in those four games, they could very well be the SEC winner back-to-back seasons.

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Fighting Irish will have one of the deepest running back rooms in the country this season led by Doak Walker favorite Jeremiyah Love. Love surpassed 1,000 rushing yards last year, totaled 19 touchdowns, and will be counted on more since Riley Leonard is gone.

The Irish bring back seven starters on defense and have what Marcus Freeman called the best offensive line he’s had at Notre Dame. The season will be defined on its Week 1 and 3 challenges. Notre Dame opens the season at Miami (FL), then hosts Texas A&M after a bye week. The Fighting Irish will likely be double-digit favorites in every game from Week 4 on, so another trip to the College Football Playoff seems likely.

7. Oregon Ducks

Dan Lanning and Oregon has one of the best schedules in the country, so the sky is the limit for the Ducks. Oregon goes to Penn State, but that’s likely the only top 25 game in the regular season unless Iowa, Minnesota, USC, or Washington make noise in November.

The Ducks replace the quarterback, almost the entire secondary, the top wideouts, and lead running back. Oregon will also have travel the third-most miles of any college football program this year at 8,371 miles — almost twice as long as the Nile River!

8. Alabama Crimson Tide

Kalen Doboer has a knack for having big performances in year two and Alabama has the pieces to the puzzle to do so.

Ty Simpson will replace Jalen Milroe, but with Ryan Williams and a plethora of talent at RB and WR — Bama would be explosive with almost any P4 QB. The defense returns eight starters and they have a beautiful schedule to make an SEC Championship appearance.

Bama goes to Georgia, South Carolina, and Auburn, but hosts LSU and Tennessee as the toughest games. If Alabama goes 3-2 or better in those five games, Doboer will be in the College Football Playoff after being snubbed last year (allegedly!).

9. LSU Tigers

Garrett Nussmeier returns for what could be a Heisman campaign alongside a veteran team with eight starters back on each side of the ball. LSU has the advantage of hosting Florida, South Carolina, and Texas A&M in conference play, but road trips to Clemson, Alabama, and Oklahoma give LSU another rigid path to make the College Football Playoff.

Surprisingly, LSU will travel 7,416 miles this season for five road games, which ranks as the 8th-most miles traveled after coming in at 16th last year.

10. Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Carson Beck is the replacement to the NFL’s No. 1 overall Cam Ward, so there are big shoes to fill. Luckily, Miami has the second-best chance to make the College Football Playoff behind Clemson and avoid playing the Tigers in the regular season.

Miami will only have to travel to four states this season (FL, PA, TX, VA) and the non-conference home schedule of Notre Dame and Florida is arguably tougher than any opponents they will play in the ACC at home or on the road. Going 1-1 or better versus Notre Dame and Florida, plus avoiding more than one upset in conference play could land Miami in the College Football Playoff.

11. Florida Gators

The Gators are loaded with talent and went 6-1 last season with DJ Lagway under center, plus won their first bowl game since 2019. There is a lot to like about Florida and they are certainly trending up toward a College Football Playoff berth, but the schedule is ridiculous.

Florida has seven preseason ranked opponents on the schedule, which seems unfair, but that’s what it’s like playing in the SEC. Over a course of six weeks, Florida will play LSU, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, and Mississippi State before a bye week and neutral field game against Georgia. Five ranked opponents in seven weeks is a death sentence to most programs playoff hopes, but Florida has the talent to compete.

12. South Carolina Gamecocks:

This team will go as far as LaNorris Sellers takes them. After 3,308 total yards and 25 touchdowns with three wins over ranked opponents, the Gamecocks have the SEC and rest of the country on high alert as a dark horse for Heisman.

A 5-0 start is a must for the Gamecocks if they want to make the playoff because South Carolina has one of the toughest schedules in the country over the last eight weeks. Six of their final seven games come against preseason top 25 teams — LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Clemson, so South Carolina games will be must-see TV.

13. Arizona State Sun Devils

The Sun Devils return arguably the best QB-WR duo in the country between Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson. That alone could take this team far, but they have reloaded to put themselves in position to win the Big 12 back-to-back years.

The offense returns eight starters overall and are more experienced on the line with four starters back and four transfers. on the other side, the defense has nine starters back from a squad that allowed 22.5 points per game (37th) and 339.6 yards per game (38th).

14. Texas A&M Aggies

In year two with Mike Elko, Texas A&M is one of the sleepers to win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff if they can beat Notre Dame, LSU or Texas on the road.

The Aggies return seven of their top eight offensive lineman and that group has 156 career starts, so it’s safe to say the transition for Marcel Reed as the full-time QB could be effortless especially with Le’veon Moss at running back. The defense has potential to be a top-10 unit if they improve on their 22.2 points per game allowed (35th).

15. Illinois Fighting Illini

One of the most veteran teams in the country is Illinois who returns 10 starters on offense and 9 on defense. Bret Bielema thinks the offensive line and linebackers could be the best units he’s had in five years at Illinois, plus QB Luke Altmyer was impressive in his first season with the Illini posting 26 total touchdowns to six interceptions.

Penn State, Ohio State, and Oregon are all expected to represent the Big Ten in the College Football Playoff, but if there was s surprise team or fourth squad to make it — Illinois is likely the best bet.

16. Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma was 6-7 last year and lost in the Armed Forces Bowl to Navy, but a lot is expected out of Norman this season. John Mateer transferred from Washington State and figures to make a big difference at the quarterback position compared to Jackson Arnold (now at Auburn). Mateer threw for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, plus added 826 rushing yards and 15 more touchdowns last season.

The Sooners return eight starters on each side of the ball, including four on the offensive line, three on the defensive line, and have six linebackers with starting experience. OU is strong in all the right places, but will have a rough road schedule with trips to South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, and the annual neutral site game with Texas.

17. Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State added four transfers on their line from Ohio State, Pitt, Penn State, and USC to assist Avery Johnson in his second year as the starter. After a 9-4 year, Chris Klieman thinks this could be his best offense in five years here despite only having five starters return.

The Wildcats avoid playing Arizona State, and BYU, but have challenging road games versus Iowa State (Dublin, Ireland), Baylor, and Utah. Another 9-4 year or better is in the cards for K-State.

18. Michigan Wolverines

The quarterback position at Michigan this offseason compared to last year has been night and day. Bryce Underwood and Mikey Keene are each upgrades at the position and will be the key to their success as to relying on Alabama transfer Justice Hayes to carry the offense.

Michigan avoids playing Penn State, Oregon, and Illinois, plus hosts Ohio State, so the schedule is favorable for Sherrone Moore and company. Whether or not Underwood lives up to the hype is the story, but if a playoff berth comes down to Michigan versus Ohio State and it’s Underwood versus Sayin — it doesn’t get any better than that.

19. Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss finished 10-3 last year and lost by 3, 3, and 7 points in those losses. There will be a ton of turnover in year six for Lane Kiffin starting at the quarterback.

The Rebels go from Jaxson Dart, a four-year starter to rolling with a first-year starter at quarterback, but at least be upgraded on the offensive line with 78 career starts and five transfers after using six different starting combinations last year. They lost all four defensive lineman and return no starters in the secondary, so Ole Miss will have a ton of work ahead.

20. SMU Mustangs

Last year, SMU avoided Clemson, Miami, and Louisville in the regular season to go 8-0 in ACC play, but this year they play all three, plus Baylor and TCU in non-conference action.

Kevin Jennings is back and with two talented transfer running backs in TJ Hardy (UCLA) and Chris Johnson (Miami), giving SMU enough punch on offense to be a fringe top 25 team for most of the season.

21. Louisville Cardinals

To end the 2023 season, Miller Moss threw for six touchdowns and 372 yards as USC beat Louisville in the DirectTV Holiday Bowl. Two years later, Moss is starting his senior season with the Cardinals.

Moss, along with a talented running back room and top-third offensive line in the ACC, Louisville should be in for another 8-10 win year. The Cardinals host Clemson, but go to Miami and SMU, so they will face the top three favorites in the ACC this season.

22. Nebraska Cornhuskers

10 starters return on offense for the Cornhuskers highlighted by Dylan Raiola. Nebraska faces only three teams it played in 2024, so there’s no telling if that will be a positive or negative for a team with high hopes in year three under Matt Rhule.

Nebraska avoids playing Ohio State, Oregon and Illinois this season, and hosts Michigan, Michigan State, USC, and Iowa. If they go 3-1 or better in those four contests there is hope for a College Football Playoff berth.

23. Texas Tech Red Raiders

They say money can’t buy happiness, but were they a Texas Tech fan this offseason?

Texas Tech spent millions in the offseason retooling the roster and adding more four star prospects (17) than another Big 12 team by a landslide (4 was the next closest). Not to mention, the Red Raiders have 10 starters back on offense and all 11 on defense, so between growing talent and buying some, Tech has positioned themselves to be a sleeper to make the College Football Playoff.

24. Iowa State Cyclones

Rocco Becht will be behind an offensive line that has 105 career starts entering this season compared to 13 last year, so Becht should be in for a career year. The defense brings back six starters and Matt Campbell called the linebacking group the best he’s had in his 10 years at Iowa State.

The Cyclones play Kansas State (in Dublin, Ireland), Cincinnati, Colorado, TCU, and Oklahoma State on the road, plus avoid Texas Tech and Utah, so it’s a favorable path for Iowa State to make a run in the Big 12.

25. Utah Utes

The only starter not back from last years team is Cam Rising who was injured in the fourth game. That is exactly the point in the season where everything begun to fall apart.

This season, 10 starters on offense, including one of the best offensive lines in the Kyle Whittingham era (21 seasons), a stellar defense, and a new QB in Devon Dampier and OC in Jason Beck both coming over from New Mexico. Utah hosts Texas Tech, Arizona State, and Kansas State this year, so they have the drivers seat to a Big 12 Championship appearance pending quarterback play.

Honorable mentions

Three teams that were difficult to leave off this list were the Iowa Hawkeyes, USC Trojans, and Baylor Bears.

Iowa is the talk of the midwest because of Mark Gronkowski who is the new quarterback for the Hawkeyes. After an offensive explosion of 27.7 points per game last year in Hawkeye standards (72nd) and a 8-5 record — the Hawkeyes look primed to take a step forward, especially considering they avoid Ohio State, Michigan, and Illinois.

Baylor returns 10 starters on offense and eight on defense to follow up a 8-5 year. The Bears have a deep running back room to go along with an experienced quarterback and offensive line, so the offense could be a surprise top-10 unit after 34.4 points per game last year (T-19th).

USC lost four of five games by a combined 14 points last year, which if the ball bounced a different way, the Trojans wouldn’t have needed two wins in the last three games to be bowl eligible. USC returns nine starters on offense, seven on defense, and by avoiding Ohio State and Penn State — the Trojans could make a run at a Big Ten Championship appearance.

