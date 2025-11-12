2025-26 NBA Power Rankings: Rockets, Pistons, Heat in Top 10, while the 76ers and Warriors are out!

The 76ers and Warriors are the latest teams to get the boot out of my top 10 rankings, while the Western Conference claims my top three spots. The Eastern Conference does have four teams make the list, but the fourth almost lost to the Washington Wizards, so maybe there should be three....enjoy the list and the games on Peacock Tuesday night!

All Championship odds are courtesy of DraftKings.

Vaughn Dalzell’s Week 4 NBA Power Rankings

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (10-1) NBA Finals odds: +210

Points Leader: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (33.6)

Rebound Leader: Isaiah Hartentstein (11.4)

Assist Leader: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (5.9)

The Thunder are undoubtedly the No. 1 team in the NBA with a 10-1 start. The lone loss came by two points to Portland on the second night of a back-to-back and third game in four days. It wasn’t a shocker, much like the double-digit wins Oklahoma City put up after that.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander now has seven straight 30-point games and 10 out of 11. Jalen Williams appears to be days, if not a week or two at the most away from making his return to the Thunder, which bolsters the starting lineup and defense for the best team in the NBA. Oklahoma City ranks sixth in defensive efficiency without Williams, but something tells me they will be top three with him.

2. Denver Nuggets (7-2) NBA Finals odds: +550

Points Leader: Nikola Jokic (25.2)

Rebound Leader: Nikola Jokic (13.0)

Assist Leader: Nikola Jokic (11.9)

Denver has won four straight games over Sacramento, Miami, Golden State, and Indiana. The Nuggets have back-to-backs on deck with Sacramento and the Los Angeles Clippers before wrapping up a three-game road trip at Minnesota (Anthony Edwards could be back).

Nikola Jokic has been playing like an MVP through nine games as he leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds, assists, and minutes. Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are both averaging per 20 points per game and if they can just get Cam Johnson going (8.0 ppg), this offense can be even more dangerous. Denver ranks top three in both offensive and defensive efficiency, the only team to rank top five in both categories.

3. Los Angeles Lakers (8-3) NBA Finals odds: +1600

Points Leader: Luka Doncic (37.1)

Rebound Leader: Luka Doncic (9.4)

Assist Leader: Luka Doncic (9.1)

The Lakers five-game winning streak was snapped to the Hawks in Atlanta, but Los Angeles bounced back with a blowout win over the Hornets in Charlotte.

The five-game road trip continues for the Lakers with Oklahoma City, New Orleans, and Milwaukee left. The trio of Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton, and Austin Reaves are 4-1 together in their small sample size through 11 games.

4. New York Knicks (6-3) NBA Finals odds: +1300

Points Leader: Jalen Brunson (27.2)

Rebound Leader: Karl-Anthony Towns (12.7)

Assist Leader: Jalen Brunson (6.2)

New York is one of the hotter teams in the league with four straight wins over Chicago, Washington, Minnesota, and Brooklyn, so not the most impressive opponents. All four of the games have come at home for the Knicks and they have three more until Nov. 14. The Knicks are 6-0 at home so far.

New York is one of a few teams that doesn’t travel across the country until the end of December and start of January, so they are in prime position to be a top seed in the East by Christmas.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers (7-4) NBA Finals odds: +850

Points Leader: Donovan Mitchell (30.4)

Rebound Leader: Evan Mobley (8.6)

Assist Leader: Donovan Mitchell (5.4)

Cleveland is riding a four-game winning streak with victories over Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington, and Chicago until an insane 140-138 OT loss to Miami.

The Cavaliers have seven straight home games after their road matchup with the Heat on Wednesday, which sets them up to stay hot. Cleveland doesn’t start traveling across the country to the west coast until after Christmas, so I expect Cleveland to be a top three team in the East until the New Year strikes.

6. Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) NBA Finals odds: +4000

Points Leader: Giannis Antetokounmpo (33.4)

Rebound Leader: Giannis Antetokounmpo (11.9)

Assist Leader: Giannis Antetokounmpo (6.2)

Milwaukee has cooled off over the last six games with a 3-3 record, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing like an MVP leading the Bucks in points, rebounds, and assists.

Unfortunately, I am not sure how long Ryan Rollins can be their second-leading scorer (16.5) and Milwaukee expects to win. Role players like Kyle Kuzma, Gary Trent Jr, and Cole Anthony will have to step up if Milwaukee wants to maintain their status as a top four team in the East.

7. San Antonio Spurs (8-2) NBA Finals odds: +3500

Points Leader: Victor Wembanyama (25.7)

Rebound Leader: Victor Wembanyama (12.8)

Assist Leader: Stephon Castle (7.7)

After going 5-0 to start the season, San Antonio dropped two consecutive games, then won the next three. The best part about their last win, De’Aaron Fox made his return to the Spurs after only 17 games with the team last year.

Fox averaged 19.7 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in that small sample size (6-11 record). To open this season, the former King scored 24 points on 9-of-14 from the field, 2-of-5 from three and 4-of-5 from the line, to go along with three rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes against New Orleans.

Fox scored 21 points against the Bulls with five assists and four rebounds. San Antonio has five straight home games on deck coming against Golden State (twice), Sacramento, Memphis, and Atlanta.

8. Houston Rockets (6-3) NBA Finals odds: +1000

Points Leader: Kevin Durant (24.8)

Rebound Leader: Alperen Snegun (9.9)

Assist Leader: Alperen Snegun (7.3)

Since losing the first two games of the season, Houston has won six of the last seven games. The Rockets have knocked off the Nets, Raptors, Celtics, Mavericks, Grizzlies, and Bucks — but only Milwaukee has a winning record of that group.

Houston leads the NBA in offensive efficiency and ranks eighth on defense, plus the best rebounding percentage. The assist to turnover ratio ranks 21st, which will need to improve amid all the youngsters in the starting lineup, but Houston is in a good spot.

9. Detroit Pistons (9-2) NBA Finals odds: +4500

Points Leader: Cade Cunningham (27.5)

Rebound Leader: Jalen Duren (12.0)

Assist Leader: Cade Cunningam (9.9)

The owner of the NBA’s current longest winning streak deserves a spot in the top 10, right? Over the past six seven, Detroit has beaten Orlando, Dallas, Memphis, Utah, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and Washington. Only the 76ers have a winning record of that bunch, so the No. 9 spot will do.

10. Miami Heat (7-4) NBA Finals odds: +8000

Points Leader: Norman Powell (24.5)

Rebound Leader: Kel’el Ware (8.8)

Assist Leader: Daivon Mitchell (7.5)

The Miami Heat are my surprise entry to the top 10. Miami has quietly put together a stellar start to the season, especially with three straight wins. The Heat beat the Cavaliers in epic fashion on Monday night, plus beat Portland by five and Charlotte by 18.

Out of the Top 10

10. Philadelphia 76ers (6-4) NBA Finals odds: +2500

Points Leader: Tyrese Maxey (33.2)

Rebound Leader: Andre Drummond (8.1)

Assist Leader: Tyrese Maxey (8.2)

Since Nov. 4, the 76ers have lost three of the past four games with the 21st ranked defensive efficiency and 24th in assist to turnover ratio. In the past four, Philadelphia lost to Chicago, Cleveland, and Detroit, three teams with winning records, so no the worst stretch of competition to take losses against.

8. Portland Trail Blazers (5-5) NBA Finals odds: +40000

Points Leader: Deni Avidja (25.5)

Rebound Leader: Donovan Clingan (8.8)

Assist Leader: Jrue Holiday (8.1)

Portland has continued to turn heads over the past five games as they have taken on some of the best teams in the NBA, including my top three ranked squads — Thunder, Nuggets, Lakers, and Magic — going 2-2 in that stretch with a loss to Los Angeles and Orlando, plus another to Miami (in the past five overall).

The Blazers unfortunately are 4-3 in the past seven games, but all of their losses on the year have come to potential playoff teams, so I like where Portland is while not having the record Houston, Detroit, or others may have.

7. Golden State Warriors (6-5) NBA Finals odds: +1400

Points Leader: Steph Curry (26.8)

Rebound Leader: Jonathan Kuminga (7.2)

Assist Leader: Draymond Green (5.8)

Over the past week, Golden State beat Phoenix (118-107), then lost to Sacramento (121-116) and Denver (129-104) before routing Indiana (114-83) in a revenge spot. The Warriors have dealt with injuries in the first 10 games, which is concerning long-term. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler have all missed games so far, plus Moses Moody and Al Horford.

I think Golden State is an obvious downgrade in the power rankings, especially with the six-game road trip starting in Oklahoma City coming up.

New to the Top 10:

10. Miami Heat (7-4) NBA Finals odds: +8000

Points Leader: Norman Powell (24.5)

Rebound Leader: Kel’el Ware (8.8)

Assist Leader: Daivon Mitchell (7.5)

Miami is now 5-0 at home compared to 2-4 on the road, but plays at home in three of the next four. Unfortunately, the Heat play the Cavaliers again, then the Knicks twice, and Warriors in that stretch.

9. Detroit Pistons (9-2) NBA Finals odds: +5000

Points Leader: Cade Cunningham (27.5)

Rebound Leader: Jalen Duren (12.0)

Assist Leader: Cade Cunningam (9.9)

Detroit almost folded against Washington Monday on Peacock, but won 137-135 in an OT thriller. The Pistons host Chicago on Wednesday in a rematch of the opening season loss (115-111). After that, the 76ers come to Detroit for a rematch of Sunday’s game, which the Pistons won, so it’s a formidable schedule to keep the heater going.

8. Houston Rockets (6-3) NBA Finals odds: +1000

Points Leader: Kevin Durant (24.8)

Rebound Leader: Alperen Snegun (9.9)

Assist Leader: Alperen Snegun (7.3)

The Rockets are 5-1 on the road this season with the only loss being the 2 OT thriller on opening night versus the Thunder. Houston plays four of the next five at home, so they could rack up wins quickly, especially with three of the next four against the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.