2025-26 NBA Power Rankings: Spurs, Thunder, Bulls, 76ers stay perfect, Celtics, Mavericks start slow

Week 1 is in the books! The NBA season started with a 2 OT thriller on NBC and Peacock and we never looked back. After three to four games for every team, I rank my top 10 teams based on the small sample size. All Championship odds are courtesy of DraftKings.

Vaughn Dalzell’s Week 2 NBA Power Rankings

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-0) NBA Finals odds: +245

Points Leader: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (35.7)

Rebound Leader: Isaiah Hartentstein (11.0)

Assist Leader: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (5.7)

The Thunder are off to an epic start. Oklahoma City has been involved in most entertaining games to start the season and they’ve done it without Jalen Williams. Naturally, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had to go Superman a few times. He scored 35 and 55 points in the first two games with clutch shot after clutch shot.

First and foremost though, Oklahoma City is getting it done on the defensive end. The Thunder rank first in defensive rating despite going to 2 OT in each of their first two games. In the past two outings, the Thunder held the Hawks and Mavericks to 100 and 94 points.

2. Golden State Warriors (3-1) NBA Finals odds: +1300

Points Leader: Steph Curry (29.0)

Rebound Leader: Jonathan Kuminga (8.0)

Assist Leader: Draymond Green (8.0)

I didn’t have Golden State in my initial top 10 ranking entering the season and boy was I off about this team. Of course, Jimmy Butler starting the season with them would be a boost since he joined the team near the deadline last year, but back-to-back wins over Denver and the Los Angeles Lakers earn you one of the top spots on my list.

Jonathan Kuminga seems to be taking that expected leap with 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.0 rebounds over the first four games on 55.3% from the field and 50% from three. He should be a frontrunner all season for the Most Improved Player Award, especially if Golden State works its way into the top four or five of a stacked West.

3. Denver Nuggets (2-1) NBA Finals odds: +600

Points Leader: Jamal Murray (30.3)

Rebound Leader: Nikola Jokic (15.3)

Assist Leader: Nikola Jokic (11.7)

Nikola Jokic has started the season with three consecutive triple doubles and Denver was a shot away from being 3-0. Aaron Gordon dropped 50 points in the season opener, Jamal Murray 43 in their most recent outing, and Denver has the third-ranked offensive efficiency.

The Nuggets stay on the West Coast for the next eight games and don’t play an East Coast game until Dec. 3. That’s a pretty ideal schedule to start hot if you ask me.

4. New York Knicks (3-1) NBA Finals odds: +900

Points Leader: Jalen Brunson (30.3)

Rebound Leader: Karl-Anthony Towns (14.0)

Assist Leader: Jalen Brunson (5.6)

New York started its first week of the new season with some of the best of the best in the Eastern Conference: Cleveland, Boston, and Miami.

The Knicks came out of that 2-1 with the core four in their starting lineup averaging 82.3 points per game. Jordan Clarkson was an addition that will make a significant impact off the bench, but he’s still working out the kinks of joining a new team with 14.3 minutes per game and 26.1% from the field. As long as Jalen Brunson averages 30.3 points per game, the Knicks will be title contenders in the East.

5. Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) NBA Finals odds: +1700

Points Leader: Luka Doncic (46.0)



Rebound Leader: Luka Doncic (11.5)



Assist Leader: Austin Reaves (8.5)

Some will last the Lakers are too high with two losses to be on this list, but there is a lot of potential without LeBron James. We witnessed Luka Doncic go for 43 and 49 points, then Austin Reaves drop 51 and 41 points the next two games, so it’s clear the Lakers have some bucket-getters.

Los Angeles has allowed 119-plus points in three out of four games and ranks 18th in defensive rating compared to 11th on offense. Deandre Ayton played 31-plus healthy minutes in four straight and Rui Hachimura has 16.5 points per game on 63.4% from the field, so Lake Show is in good shape and will have a nasty starting five when LeBron returns.

6. Cleveland Cavaliers (3-1) NBA Finals odds: +850

Points Leader: Donovan Mitchell (31.3)



Rebound Leader: Evan Mobley (8.8)



Assist Leader: Lonzo Ball (6.3)

After losing the season-opener to New York, Cleveland rattled off three straight wins over Brooklyn, Milwaukee, and Detroit. The Cavaliers received 31-plus points three times from Donovan Mitchell, 19.3 points per game from Evan Mobley, while Sam Merrill (17.3 PPG) and De’Andre Hunter (14.5 PPG) have played their roles to a T.

7. Los Angeles Clippers NBA Finals odds: +3500

Points Leader: Kawhi Leonard (22.3)

Rebound Leader: Ivica Zubac (6.3)

Assist Leader: James Harden (10.3)

The Clippers dropped its season opener to Utah in what will likely be one of, if not most embarrassing loss of the season for the team. However, they bounced back with dominant wins over Phoenix and Portland holding both to 102 and 107 points. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden both double-doubled in their previous win over Portland and if Leonard is healthy, this team is built to make a run.

8. Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) NBA Finals odds: +5500

Points Leader: Giannis Antetokounmpo (36.0)

Rebound Leader: Giannis Antetokounmpo (16.0)

Assist Leader: Giannis Antetokounmpo (7.0)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having an MVP start to his season as the Bucks own a top 11 offensive and defensive rating through three games. Giannis has scored 31-plus and double-doubled in all three games, but Milwaukee dropped its biggest game to Cleveland. Milwaukee beat Washington and Toronto, so there is still much to be desired, but they can prove their worth on a national stage versus the Knicks on Peacock.

9. Philadelphia 76ers (3-0) NBA Finals odds: +2500



Points Leader: Tyrese Maxey (37.0)



Rebound Leader: Andre Drummond (7.0)



Assist Leader: Tyrese Maxey (7.6)

Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe look to be a triple threat and capable of making some noise in a wide open Eastern Conference. The 76ers beat the Celtics in an impressive comeback capped off by 40 from Maxey and 34 in Edgecombe’s debut, snuck by the Hornets, and beat the Magic by double-digits. I guess the process is back on? Or maybe it never stopped.

10. San Antonio Spurs (4-0) NBA Finals odds: +4000

Points Leader: Victor Wembanyama (33.3)

Rebound Leader: Victor Wembanyama (13.3)

Assist Leader: Stephon Castle (4.8)

Victor Wembanyama has been nothing short of a MVP candidate with some of his highlight plays through the first four games. The Spurs are 4-0 and have three double-digit wins over Dallas, Brooklyn, and Toronto. Granted, the four teams they have beat to start the season are a combined 2-13, so we can take the start with a grain of salt for now.

Out of the Top 10

Orlando Magic (1-3) NBA Finals odds: +4000

Last Week Ranking: No. 10

After beating Miami in 125-121 high-scoring affair, Orlando dropped the next two against Atlanta and Chicago by 4 and 12 points. As a team, Orlando is shooting below 30% again, which was the main issue last season.

Dallas Mavericks (1-3) NBA Finals odds: +3500

Last Week Ranking: No. 9

I was hyped to see this Dallas starting five and the capabilities they can have on the defensive end. Well, it’s still a work in progress. The Mavericks rank 12th in defensive rating and allows 118.0 points per game (16th)

Houston Rockets NBA Finals odds: +1000

Last Week Ranking: No. 5

The Rockets started off the season off with a 2 OT thriller, but ended up on the wrong side of ring night in Oklahoma City. Houston followed up the next outing with a four-point loss to Detroit before pounding Brooklyn. Against Detroit, Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun were the only Rockets that scored 17 or more points, so there will be growing pains with this youthful squad.

Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Finals odds: +1400

Last Week Ranking: No. 4

Anthony Edwards scored 41 and 31 points in the first two games, but went down with an injury in a win over Indiana. Minnesota not only needs his scoring, but playmaking. Julius Randle has led the team in assists three times and leads Minnesota with 5.3 per game. That can’t work longterm.

New to the Top 10

2. Golden State Warriors (3-1) NBA Finals odds: +1300

Points Leader: Steph Curry (29.0)

Rebound Leader: Jonathan Kuminga (8.0)

Assist Leader: Draymond Green (8.0)

Draymond Green is dishing and setting up everyone as one of the league’s top assist men through four games (7.3 APG). Green double-doubled in his most recent outing against Memphis and Jimmy Butler scored 20 or more in that game and three of four. Steph Curry’s crew is looking sharp to start the year.

8. Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) NBA Finals odds: +5500

Points Leader: Giannis Antetokounmpo (36.0)

Rebound Leader: Giannis Antetokounmpo (16.0)

Assist Leader: Giannis Antetokounmpo (7.0)

With Giannis Antetokounmpo’s play and their top 11 ranks on both sides of the ball, I like where Milwaukee is headed. Whether or not Giannis can keep up 30-13-6 type of splits on a top-five usage remains to be seen with this Bucks team.

9. Philadelphia 76ers (3-0) NBA Finals odds: +2500



Points Leader: Tyrese Maxey (37.0)



Rebound Leader: Andre Drummond (7.0)



Assist Leader: Tyrese Maxey (7.6)

The 76ers may have the Rookie of the Year in VJ Edgecombe. His 34 points was the third-most in a rookie debut, and he followed up the next two outings with 15 and 26 points on a combined 16-for-31 shooting. With the Paul George experiment going sideways and Joel Embiid always in load management, Edgecombe is a refreshing sign in Philly.

10. San Antonio Spurs (4-0) NBA Finals odds: +4000

Points Leader: Victor Wembanyama (33.3)

Rebound Leader: Victor Wembanyama (13.3)

Assist Leader: Stephon Castle (4.8)

While San Antonio has beaten up on the bottom of the NBA, there is no denying Victor Wembanyama‘s impact when he is on the court. Wemby is averaging 33.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 56.9% from the field and 3.7 triples per game (shooting 36.4%).

How to Watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

