76ers vs. Knicks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 1

It’s Tuesday, April 1, and the Philadelphia 76ers (23-52) and New York Knicks (47-27) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The 76ers are currently 11-27 on the road with a point differential of -6, while the Knicks have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. New York has won all three meetings versus Philadelphia this season by 12, 6, and 5 points.

Philadelphia has lost eight straight games and 11 of the past 12, while New York is 4-1 over the last five games and on a two-game winning streak.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch 76ers vs. Knicks live today

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: MSG

Game odds for 76ers vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: 76ers (+702), Knicks (-1099)

Spread: Knicks -14

Over/Under: 222 points

That gives the 76ers an implied team point total of 110.13, and the Knicks 117.42.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s 76ers vs. Knicks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Knicks to cover:

“Four of the last five wins for the Knicks have resulted in double-digit wins and with the 76ers playing its third game in four days and riding an eight-game losing streak, I would have to pass on backing Philly. It’s New York or pass for me even at the large number of -14.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s 76ers & Knicks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +14.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 222.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of 76ers vs. Knicks on Tuesday

The Knicks have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against divisional opponents

The Over is 9-6 in the 76ers’ matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams this season

The Knicks have failed to cover the Spread in 3 straight matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams

The Knicks have won 9 of their last 10 home games against teams with losing records

